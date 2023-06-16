iToConnect launches Voter Campaign Connect Platform for Winning Elections

New Delhi, June 16, 2023: Silicon Valley, California-based iToConnect Inc has announced the launch of its Voter Campaign Connect platform in India. Voter Campaign Connect is a methodology that aids in winning elections. The platform uses micro-targeting of voters to give candidates an edge by drilling down to the very core of the constituency, helping them run successful campaigns.

Speaking on the launch, Kumar Vidadala, CEO, iToConnect said that “iToConnect is committed to advancing its platform and services to meet the evolving needs of political campaigns and governance through the Voter Campaign Connect platform. The platform provides an state-of-the-art Voter Management platform for micro-targeting voters and converting them in the candidates' favour, leading them right to the oath ceremony.”

The 5 pillars of Voter Campaign Connect are Voter Research, Voter Strategy, Voter Connect, Voter PAC (Profiling & Analysis of the Constituency), and GOTV (Get-out-the-vote) operation.

iToConnect has also announced the acquisition of Janta Ka Mood, a political research and consultancy firm with over 8 years of experience in the Indian political landscape. This acquisition will augment iToConnect's foothold in India, allowing the company to establish a local presence, improve voter connection and be at the forefront of change in India. The core strength of Janta Ka Mood is voter segmentation into micro segments based on demographic, geographic, beneficiary mapping and voter reach-out. All this will add to the core strength of iToConnect.

"We intend to make a significant impact on our candidates' trust and improve the quality of local services with the strategic acquisition of Janta Ka Mood. This synergy also aims to improve the political campaign landscape in India and generate large employment, utilizing the tremendous human capital present in India," added Mr Vidadala.

Bhaskar Singh, CEO, Janta Ka Mood said that, “We are excited to join the iToConnect family. We believe this acquisition will create a compelling and sustainable value for any political candidate. We look forward to revolutionizing the political landscape in the country.”

iToConnect aims to build strong partnerships with political parties, organizations, and individuals who share their vision of creating a more transparent, efficient, and participatory political process.

The vision of iToConnect is to build a better society working with leaders globally, helping to create long-term value for citizens, society and helps build trust in the democratic process. iToConnect educates, motivates and empowers voters to be a part of the electoral process.

