It’s always customer first at Mercedes-Benz

Owning a luxury car was traditionally compared to getting a white elephant home, something that was expensive and desirable, but not moneywise owing to high costs incurred towards maintenance. But, with changing times, these concepts have also seen a turnaround.

Gone are the days when a breakdown or routine service of your dream machine brought with it a big fat dent in your wallet. A Mercedes-Benz, for instance, gives you the highest levels of driving comfort and panache when you are out on the road and, at the same time, is easy and affordable to maintain.

The company offers a range of products and services to make sure that your car is in good health at all times, without any hassle for you.

Every Mercedes car comes with a three-year warranty. To your surprise, the recently launched A-Limo comes with an industry-first 8-year engine & transmission warranty along with the new car. The Advance Assurance extended warranty program goes beyond your expectations to make owning your car truly exciting by offering the extension of the standard warranty for a maximum of three years without any mileage restrictions. What’s even better? The terms of the extended warranty remain the same as those for a standard warranty.

The extended warranty can be purchased any time within the first three years, and is transferable, thereby improving the resale value of your car in case you wish to upgrade it at a later point in time. The prices for the Advance Assurance Extended warranty program starts from as low as INR 68,000 for C-Class.

The warranty program covers your STAR for the 4th and 5th year of operations.

But what if one misses buying an Advance Assurance before the lapse of standard warranty? Mercedes has got that covered as well with Certified Assurance, the new break-in warranty can be bought once the standard 3-year warranty expires, provided the vehicle meets some terms and conditions.

This warranty program covers your STAR for the 4th and 5th year of operations. The program offers an array of services covering unexpected repairs at a price starting from as low as INR 12,623. Definitely much lesser than the amount spent on purchasing that latest smartphone in the market!

Brought to you by Daimler Financial Services in association with Reliance General Insurance and ICICI prudential, the Advance Assurance programme is honoured at all Mercedes-Benz dealers across the country and has no hidden expenses. You get priority handling and express claim processing.

For the long-term wellbeing of your car, you can opt for the Star Ease Service packages, which offer services with a defined maintenance cost depending on the model, contract period, and mileage of your car. This means that you make a one-time payment towards the plan and then don’t need to pay anything additional when you send your car for servicing.

Star Ease also entitles you to priority handling, shorter waiting time, and faster processing, making the entire experience completely seamless. It is easy on your pocket, too. You can take this cover for as low as about INR 84,200 for a three-year package (without taxes) for C-class. Well, your one-side business-class ticket to Edinburgh costs way more than that!

You have the option of choosing from a Compact package or a Compact Plus. The Compact package covers all the major and minor periodic maintenance services as per the defined interval.

A Compact Plus package comes as an extension of the compact option, it offers all the benefits of the Compact Package and provides the replacement of brake discs and brake pads, both front and rear, wheel alignment, and balancing and replacement of wiper blades.

The Mobilo assistance feature comes bundled with your car and is free of cost for the first three years

Star Ease Compact packages come without any mileage restrictions and offer you the flexibility of purchase right from the time you take your Star home till you perform the fifth periodic maintenance on the car. The program can cover all service costs from as little as two years going up to 10 years. Compact plus has defined mileage and tenures.

To cater to any untoward incident on the road, your Mercedes can be covered by a Mobilio on-road assistance feature, which provides for round-the-clock assistance for any eventuality, such as an accident or breakdown that could leave you stranded. In case you are stranded, the service covers towing of your car and taxi service to reach home.

The Mobilo assistance feature comes bundled with your car and is free of cost for the first three years. Subsequently, you can extend it for up to 8 years by paying a small amount, about ₹0.3/ km on an average annual mileage of 15,000 km. A year’s Mobilo plus subscription can cost you INR 3,999, less than what you would pay for an annual subscription of a premium magazine!

Team Mercedes is always available for help, even if you missed out on purchasing Mobilio Plus. Your Mercedes is covered by Mobilo Lite, a 24X7 on-road assistance feature. The service is available on a complimentary basis for the one-year period after servicing from a Mercedes-Benz dealership. In the event of a breakdown within 50 km from a Mercedes-Benz dealership, a trained technician will be sent to assess your car and bring it back to health.

This bouquet of services makes your Mercedes easy on the pocket and lets you enjoy your drives uninterrupted! So, when you don’t think twice before upgrading your phone, why think about the car! Call the national toll-free number at 0008 0005 01888 to find out more!