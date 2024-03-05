It’s Time to Watch Your Health on the Samsung Galaxy Watch6

You’re out for your morning jog, soaking up the early morning sun and feeling the rhythm of your steps as they hit the track, matching the beat of your favourite songs. Strapped to your wrist is your brand new Galaxy Smartwatch, which is doing more than just keeping tabs on the time and your exercise goals. This smart device also monitors your heart’s vitals — heart rate, blood pressure levels and ECG.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 is a complete health management package with an array of advanced features such as blood pressure monitoring and electrocardiograms (ECG), which are being introduced for the first time in India.

Health and Fitness Monitoring

Using the Samsung Health Monitor App, which has received regulatory clearances from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, you can measure your BP and take an ECG. The Galaxy Watch6 comes with a built-in Photoplethysmogram (PPG) sensor, which periodically measures your heart rate and heart rhythm and sends out an alert the moment it senses that the heart rate is too high or too low.

Similarly, it has also been designed to send out a notification if it detects an irregular heart rhythm, along with a prompt ECG to look at your heart health in more detail. This is enabled by sensors in the watch that are placed on the skin to detect the electrical signals produced by your heart each time it beats. The information collected is recorded on a graph, which can be recorded on the watch and shared with your health practitioner.

Another great preventive feature in the new watch is BP monitoring. You can configure this smartwatch to check your blood pressure at a fixed time each day right from your wrist, taking away the need to carry a bulky BP monitor or any other equipment. This latest edition of the Galaxy Watch has a built-in PPG sensor inside, which can record systolic and diastolic pressure, as well as pulse rate, and record it in the Samsung Health Monitor app for ready reference.

An advanced Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) sensor on the Galaxy Watch6 offers real-time and accurate readings of key health matrices, whether you are resting, walking, or doing strenuous physical activity. These measurements help you monitor your body and make informed decisions, which could include proactive measures to ensure your wellbeing. You can even use this data to set more effective fitness goals for yourself.

Payments Made Simple

Gone are the days when you would rummage through your handbag looking for that credit card to tap or your phone to make a money transfer. In what comes as another first for the country, the Galaxy Watch6 series also comes with the ‘Tap and Pay’ feature, which allows you to make payments on the go right from your wrist. Your Galaxy Watch6 allows you to pair your watch with your Samsung Wallet and make payments with a simple tap of the watch as you turn your watch face towards the NFC-enabled terminal. You don’t even need to take out your phone for that!

Always Stay Connected

Enabled by an advanced LTE function, your Galaxy Watch6 allows you to take calls on the go, receive messages, get notifications, listen to your favourite playlists, stream videos, and watch live sports matches right on your watch, even if your smartphone is not with you. You can use advanced technology to connect the watch to your phone connection and data plan and stay connected with your loved ones at all times, even when you are not carrying your smartphone.

Sleek Design

The latest version of the Galaxy Watch6 has been designed to be lightweight and ultra-comfortable. It packs holistic health offerings and powerful performance in a refined and sleek design. A thinner, rotating bezel offers a 20% larger display, while the size of the back margin has been made up to 30% slimmer for a trimmed-down watch form that looks better and is easier to wear for extended hours. The watch face and straps can conveniently be changed at the simple tap of a screen or a single click of a button to suit your mood! The watch comes with a resilient Sapphire Crystal glass display and an IP68 rating for durability.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 allows you to monitor your health, support fitness regimes, and enable regular health check-ups via the Samsung Health Monitor App, which is available on the Galaxy Store. All you need to do is download the app and follow simple instructions to keep tabs on vitals like your BP and ECG. Each of these features is also available in the Galaxy Watch4 Classic, Watch5 Pro, and Watch6 Classic and Pro watches.

The Galaxy Watch6 with a 40mm dial is available for a special price of just ₹21,999 (inclusive of cashback or upgrade offers) for the Bluetooth version on the Samsung online store. You can opt for a bigger 44mm dial variant for ₹32,999. The LTE version of the Galaxy Watch6 is available for ₹33,999 for the 40mm dial and ₹36,999 for the 44mm dial. Visit the online Samsung store or visit an authorised dealer in your city to buy yours today.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio