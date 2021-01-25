IND USA
Asus Core i5 8th Gen
Asus Core i5 8th Gen
It’s World Education Day! Here’s the ultimate list of learn-from-home essentials

  • Read on to know more about some amazing finds on Flipkart that can make learning feel like fun.
As Nelson Mandela rightly said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”. The year 2020 made online learning an even more integral part of modern-day education. With most students learning from home, parents need to provide them with fast, reliable devices and gadgets to ensure uninterrupted, lag-free internet connectivity for studies. Whether your child is technically inclined, enjoys art or has a knack for numbers, electronics are essential to your child’s education in ensuring lag-free, high-quality and seamless learning.

Here are some great products on Flipkart that will make your child’s learning experience immersive, comfortable and productive

A sleek, fast laptop: The interface your children use for their online classes and assignments is a very important part of the learning experience. You don’t have to look much further than this Asus laptop with Core i5 8th Gen processor. It has 8 GB RAM and 1 TB storage – more than enough to meet your children’s needs. It has a sleek design and is easy to carry around, should you need to.

A tablet a day.. : If your child loves big screens, this Honor Tablet is the ultimate device for them. It comes with a 4GB RAM, 8 inch screen, can be used on Wi-fi or 4G networks and has a Full HD screen for the premium viewing experience. This Tablet is the perfect choice for consuming high quality content - both while learning and entertaining!

Honor Pad 5
Honor Pad 5

Wireless Keyboard to enhance remote learning: Let your child learn freely with this Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard from Logitech. This keyboard can be used across iOS, Android and Windows platforms. It also comes with the ‘Easy-Switch’ button which lets you switch between devices easily.

Logitech k375s Bluetooth Laptop Keyboard
Logitech k375s Bluetooth Laptop Keyboard

A smartphone for ‘Mobile’ learning: What’s remote learning without a smartphone to work with classmates for assignments, to set reminders, and to access mobile learning apps! The Redmi 9 Power comes with the latest powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and has a 6.5” screen with Full HD+ display. Priced at 11,780, it is a great value-for-money device to give your child!

Redmi 9 Power (Mighty Black, 64 GB)
Redmi 9 Power (Mighty Black, 64 GB)


Hands-free study sessions: If your child is learning via a smartphone, it can get difficult to manage the smartphone while jotting down notes. To ensure your child is hands-free at all times, bring home this xtore Tablet and Mobile holder. It comes with a 360 degree rotation panel for easy mobility.

xtore Universal Mobile and Tablet Holder with 360 Rotation Mobile Holder
xtore Universal Mobile and Tablet Holder with 360 Rotation Mobile Holder

Noise-free headphones: In contrast to the decorum normally seen in school classroom, the learning environment at home is seldom without disturbances. There are so many things and sounds happening that concentrating on studies can be hard. Solve this problem by bringing home these yRut Bluetooth-enabled headphones with noise-cancellation feature. Priced at 799, it is good value for your money.

yRut Bluetooth-enabled headphones
yRut Bluetooth-enabled headphones

A router for network access and networking: Stay connected to the internet, and through it, with friends, peers, and colleagues, with this D-Link DSL wireless router that enables high speeds of up to 300 Mbps. It has four ethernet ports to enable you to connect to multiple networks and for uninterrupted connectivity.

D-Link DSL wireless router
D-Link DSL wireless router

Here is a list of some non-tech essentials from Flipkart for comfortable learning:

A table to study, store and more: A sturdy, spacious study table is a must-have for your child. Ensure that you place the table in a quiet, well-lit corner of the house. This study table-cum-storage-unit from Flipkart Perfect Homes offers a dedicated learning space with spacious drawers and shelves where your children can keep all their stuff. If you’re environmentally conscious, you’ll be pleased to know that this table is made from eco-friendly materials.

Flipkart Perfect Homes Dalton Study Table
Flipkart Perfect Homes Dalton Study Table

Portable laptop table: If you don't want to move out from the comfort of your bed, this portable laptop table is all you need for work and binge watching purposes. With a wide base and adjustable height, it lets you work from my anywhere in your home, making it one of the most essentials items of your WFH furniture.

Furn Master Wood Portable Laptop Table
Furn Master Wood Portable Laptop Table

An ergonomic chair for a healthy posture: A comfortable and healthy sitting posture is one of the most important but often overlooked aspects of studies. This ergonomic chair by Featherlite will seat your child comfortably through long classes and study sessions.

Featherlite Liberate HB Mesh Fabric Office Adjustable Arm Chair
Featherlite Liberate HB Mesh Fabric Office Adjustable Arm Chair

To know more, head over to Flipkart now.

