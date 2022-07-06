Itsaboutdog.com: a comprehensive guide launched for dog owners

India, 5th July 2022: Itsaboutdog.com, a platform offering a comprehensive guide to owning dogs, has been launched to help dog owners care for their pets more effectively. The founder Aapt Dubey observed a need for access to easy and free information pertaining to dog training and caring. After conducting thorough research by consulting with other pet owners and banking on his personal experience, Aapt was able to upload almost 200+ articles about dog grooming, training and health.

“I have always had at least one dog at home since childhood. Dogs don’t understand our language which is why training becomes all the more important to be able to communicate. Along with this, pet owners should know what signs and gestures and changes in the behavior of a dog can imply. The sole objective that drove me towards launching this platform was to create easier communication.”

India has a pet population of 28 to 29 million and dogs make up for the maximum ownership. Owners, who also refer to them as ‘pet parents’, are constantly looking for ways to make lives for their pets easier and understand them better. This creates a gap in the need for quick and comprehensive information. Itsaboutdog is striving to bridge this gap.

“Our plan is to continue our research and keep uploading fresh articles to cater to the needs of pet parents”, added Aapt Dubey.

Dog owners can find articles related to basic training such as bell training, potty training; health concerns such as conjunctivitis, blindness, and lymphoma; eating habits such as eating dog food, drinking water, food guides and many more.

If you are a pet parent and want to know more visit: https://itsaboutdog.com/

