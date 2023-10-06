iTvara Plans Major Expansion With New Properties in Goa and Rishikesh

Founded in the year 2015, iTvara - a new-age travel and homestay company - with a focus on providing luxurious and comfortable stays is further expanding its presence in Goa and Rishikesh.

iTvara ERAYA Goa, The 2 luxurious 4 BHK units with private pool is located only 1.2 miles from Baga Beach in Old Goa.

The meticulously named property, which means Fortune's Favourite, defines the epitome of luxury with its plush furniture, modern amenities, lush green garden, vast balcony and year-round outdoor pool.

Elaborating on iTvara’s expansion plans, co-founder Manisha Singh said, “The awareness around homestay culture in India has been one of the driving factors behind our company’s success and further expansion. We are coming up with two independent villas in Goa. Each of these villas will have a private pool and can accommodate 12-14 individuals. To add to the majestic charm, we have handpicked our villa in Arpora close to the Baga River. Apart from this, prominent beaches in Goa like Baga, Anjuna, Vagator and Candolim are in close proximity to the villas.”

iTvara has already become a name synonymous with luxurious and comfortable stays in Rishikesh.

Apart from this, iTvara is also expanding its wings further in Rishikesh - a favourite destination for travellers. This is the 5th property by the group and offers a 360-degree view of the holy river Ganga, Rishikesh city and the picturesque mountains.

iTvara has already become a name synonymous with luxurious and comfortable stays in Rishikesh as the group already successfully run 2 luxury cottages, 1 penthouse with a Ganga view and 1 self-service apartment with a Ganga view here.

Talking about the same, co-founder Pallavi Verma said, “We have already become a well-known name in Rishikesh with our 2 independent villas, 2 penthouses and an apartment facing the Ganga River. Our properties in Rishikesh are situated in the posh localities of the city offering peace and calm. Located amidst most of the tourist attractions gives the luxury to the travellers staying at our homestays to get a great view of the outside world without even stepping out.”

To give a luxurious feel to its guests, iTvara makes sure the guests feel at home while staying at the homestay accommodations. From selecting the right furniture for every property to offering all the necessary facilities and amenities, the properties by iTvara offer unmatched experiences to its guests.

“We were fortunate enough to launch iTvara at a time when people in India had just begun to discover the homestay culture. From the very beginning, we did things that served as the blueprint for other companies that were getting into this space. Our priority has always been to make homestays customer-friendly and provide travellers with a good number of customizable options. Our company, just like the homestay culture, has evolved greatly over the years”, said co-founder Sonia Chaudhary.

The company always makes an endeavour to offer fresh and healthy food cooked at its in-house kitchens in all the homestay properties to its guests. Guests can choose from a variety of cuisines and can place their orders based on their dietary preferences.

Steered by the vision of its three dynamic founders, Manisha Singh, Pallavi Verma and Sonia Chaudhary, the company has built a distinctive identity for itself in the travel and homestay space and caters to a wide network of clients, ranging from corporate executives to those seeking a spiritual retreat.

Website: www.itvarastays.com.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

