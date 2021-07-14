IVF Centres in the times of Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has left a deep psychological impact on patients, some of whom are raising questions about starting a family by bringing a baby into an uncertain world. There are others who feel that with work from home and limited social distractions, this is the best time to plan a pregnancy as both the mother and father can spend quality time with their little one.

I am often asked if a pregnancy makes a woman more prone to Covid-19. The chances of an infection like Covid-19 is the same for a pregnant woman as for anyone else. It may not lead to more complications. But, the monitoring becomes an arduous task in pregnancy as one needs to look into the health of both the mother and the child and there are restrictions around the medications that can be administered which can pose a problem.

During the pandemic, we have made the protocols for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) procedures even stricter than before. A detailed risk assessment is carried out for the couple and only those who cannot delay IVF treatment due to factors like age are being recommended to go for it in a pandemic situation.

IVF centres are maintaining the highest levels of safety to ensure that patients remain infection free. As a precaution, every couple is asked to fill a questionnaire detailing symptoms like cough or fever for them or anyone in their family, tracking their travel history, etc. This is known as triaging.

After triaging, it has become a norm to do a RTPCR test for both the male and female partner just before treatment starts and then again before egg collection. This has been added to the list of routine tests.

A very important aspect of IVF now is pre counselling, where the couple is made to understand the risk of Covid and the precautions they must adhere to in order to stay infection-free. If either of the partners tests positive for Covid-19 while an IVF cycle is underway, it immediately needs to be abandoned. This comes as a financial burden as it is an expensive procedure and could also cause mental trauma.

If the woman develops a Covid-19 infection while the IVF procedure is on, it can be risky for her, for the doctor and staff at the clinic who could potentially pass it to others, and a contamination of the laboratory too. If the male partner develops Covid-19, the treatment can still carry on theoretically by freezing the eggs until he recovers. But, there is a high probability of the woman also catching the infection as they live together. The norm, therefore, is to abandon the procedure.

Couples are also given financial counselling as they would have already borne the cost of tests and injections, which is quite high. These days, IVF centres are discouraging third party reproduction for safety reasons. The cost of the mandatory RTPCR testing during the procedure is also an additional financial burden.

Until two weeks ago, the Covid-19 vaccine was not available for pregnant women. So, our immediate advice was to first take the vaccine and then start treatment. The protocol has changed since July 2. Now, the couple can take one shot for Covid, commence treatment and take the second one after the IVF cycle is complete. The tacit norm is to postpone IVF treatment till vaccination and select only those donors or surrogates who are fully vaccinated.

Once the treatment begins, the attempt is to reduce exposure as much as possible. The number of teleconsultations has increased and we are trying to minimise the visits to the clinic. More and more centres are using subcutaneous injections for hormone stimulation, instead of the earlier intramuscular ones as these allow for self-administration, further reducing the number of visits to the doctor.

Patients coming for scans, tests or procedures are following a schedule of appointments which ensures that each patient gets enough time. Clinics do not allow any attendants and only the couple is permitted inside so there is no crowding at the reception, waiting areas.

The centres follow strict masking and sanitization protocols for all staff and equipment. The staff is vaccinated too, further reducing the risk of Covid-19 related complications.

Those undergoing IVF treatment are advised to avoid crowded areas, not mingle with others, try working from home if possible, avoid any kind of travel and remain indoors as much as they can so that the risk of catching an infection and the treatment being abandoned are minimal.

The entire process of IVF, till the transfer of embryos, takes about 2-3 weeks. After this, the female partner can follow the normal protocols for pregnancy.

Dr Kiran Arora, MD (Gold Medalist) FRCOG is Head Unit 2, Reproductive Medicine at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, Haryana.