IVF Pregnancy: Precautions and Care

Pregnancy is a very special event in the life of every couple and you need to take special care of the health of the mother and her unborn baby during the nine months that the baby is developing in the womb. In the case of a IVF pregnancy, the care has to be much more as the couple has already undergone a lot of effort in getting pregnant.

The main difference between an IVF pregnancy and normal pregnancy is that in this case, the child is conceived through medical intervention and some extra precautions and medications are required to be taken, especially in the first three months of the pregnancy, to make sure that the female partner’s body is receptive and ready to carry it through the nine months.

The process itself is demanding and couples have undergone a lot of stress and medications. There are higher chances of bleeding and complications for those who have used IVF to get pregnant. Some simple dos and don’ts can be followed to ease the nine-month wait to bring your IVF baby home.

Carry on with your normal routine

Patients who got pregnant after IVF don’t need bed rest. They can carry out their day to day activities but should avoid lifting weights more than 10 kg or going too close to a direct source of heat like a gas stove, or radiation from a microwave. Normal household work is allowed.

Take medications on time

An IVF pregnancy needs to be supported in the initial 3 months and you may need more medications and some progesterone support. This can also heighten symptoms of giddiness and vomiting. You must ensure that you take all the medications prescribed by the doctor at the right time.

Exercise is good

Mild exercise like a walk or yoga helps keep depression and anxiety at bay, which is good in pregnancy. Bedrest, on the contrary, can cause depression and anxiety disorders. Women also tend to put on weight during pregnancy, which can become an issue later in pregnancy.

Stay away from stress

Avoid stress from work or any other quarters. This is a time to relax and be happy. Follow mindfulness, breathing exercises, and yoga to keep your mind focussed and feel positive about everything around you.

Have a balanced diet

In most IVF pregnancies, the first three months can come with acute nausea making it tough to eat everything. Eat whatever you can, but try small portions but frequent meals. After the first trimester is over, you can eat a balanced diet. Avoid outside food, or meals that are not cooked fresh.

Avoid alcohol, caffeine, drugs

Reduce your intake of caffeine to a maximum of two cups a day and completely stop smoking and alcohol. These can be very harmful to the baby as they can cause developmental delays in the baby and in some cases even miscarriage.

Watch out for these signs

IVF is an artificially conceived pregnancy where it is common to see implantation bleeding around 6-8 weeks. But, bleeding can be worrying if it comes with cramps. In such cases, you must immediately consult your doctor and get a scan done. Similarly, urine with pain or burning sensation can be indicative of an infection which must be checked. Immediately talk to your doctor.

Dr. Sunil Eshwar is the Lead Consultant Gynaecologist at Aster RV Hospital and Clinical Director at Aikya Fertility and Research Centre, Bangalore.