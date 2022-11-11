IX Global: A holistic self-betterment online platform

The whole country was in shock at the time of lockdown and after that, the educated youth of the country was in a state of confusion about their career and future. The companies were laying off people and it was worse for freelancers, daily workers, and the unemployed. That’s when iX global academy helped hundreds of youth to learn, implement and earn by upgrading their financial knowledge. Since its inception in the year 2019, IX Global has been working with the world’s greatest mentors and empowering youth through their leading-edge learning technology in the industries namely financial markets, e-commerce, Blockchain & NFTs, etc.

This global platform paves a way for users to a life of extraordinary growth & contribution through education. Users gain access to dozens of courses, pand access to an online community, various events, and much more. IX Global is of the belief that any long-lasting change or transformation comes through information and support. iX global platform has geography-based products (e.g - Indian equity, stocks, options etc for Indian markets) to enable their philosophy or learn and earn. In the last 2+ years, IX Global has thus created an innovative platform that is helping people transform their life.

Is iX Global a SCAM?

IX Global has, over the years, invested great deal of efforts and money in creating, acquiring and promoting the financial educational services through direct selling platform. It is lawfully carrying its business in various jurisdictions including India complying with all the legal compliances within each jurisdiction. Within short span of time, IX Global has helped millions of people across the world and gathered immense goodwill and reputation among the public in various jurisdictions of the world. It is a law-abiding entity which operates within the legal framework of each country of its operations and is in absolute cum explicit compliance with the legal requirements laid for foreign e-commerce companies to legally conduct business in various jurisdictions.

What makes iX Global different from other online edtech platforms? The founder and CEO of iX Global, Joe Martinez believes in multi-dimensional lifelong learning. iX academy focuses on community-based learning through a platform that is easy to use and a supportive community that is fun to be a part of. In the fast-changing market and knowledge era, iX academy empowers learners to learn new skills through their current and in-depth courses and programs in the vocational industry, financial, and vocational skills/life skills. Not only this, the platform has helped the women of the house, students, working people, etc by upscaling their skills and helping their households to generate an additional source of income through education.

What iX Global is NOT. IX Global is an educational company providing financial education among other services. It is neither a forex nor an investment company and do not promote any broker. However, it is a global company which educates its users on various subjects including but not limited to imparting financial education, e-commerce, blockchain & NFTs clearly advising users to comply with rules and regulations of their jurisdiction while attaining education/ knowledge about these topics. With its mission - Innovate, Inspire and Impact, the platform has changed the lives of hundreds of families in the last 2 years. With the courses, designed to unleash your maximum potential in all the key areas of your life including your mind, body, and spirit iX Global platform has emerged as a holistic self-betterment online platform. Get more information, facts and details about IX Global by visiting www.ixglobal.us or write us at support@ixglobal.us

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.