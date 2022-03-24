Jaipur based Crypto : Suncrypto platform making waves

“My goal is no longer to get more done, but rather to have less to do”- Francine Jay.

Umesh and I met in Jaipur. He was on the lookout for his web- related solutions.

We both are tech-foodies. It was during one of these meetings that the idea of SunCrypto surfaced up. Cryptocurrency then was still a dreaded dark web to most, recalls Pramod Yadav, Co-founder of SunCrypto.

Back in the year 2020

The process which the exchanges were demonstrating was complex enough for the common man to understand. The two of us were working in two different cities, Allahabad and Jaipur. But the global futuristic vision of cryptocurrency and the hunger of providing people with a simple and easy trading platform set the fire. Thus, SunCrypto was born.

Elements of SunCrypto

Simplicity and trustworthiness is the key to Company, says Pramod. When we started we did not have the slightest idea where it would lead to. All that we had in mind was to provide the best of the facilities in an uncomplicated and easy crypto exchange platform for the common Indian. But when we launched the platform live, we witnessed the massive energy of simplicity.

Within 6 months of its launch, the platform witnessed 6 Lakh downloads and 5 Lakh registered users.

All exchanges provide a mode of deposit and withdrawal but we distinguished yourself with the ease of deposit and withdrawal and availability of multiple crypto coins on our exchange. Other exchanges were working with banking partners and the deposits needed to be via Bank. The process did need a certain time and did not seem effortless. The deposit and withdrawal on bank holidays and after banking hours restricted the ease further.

Also, was the problem of waiting periods ranging from a few hours to a few days, for the money to be credited or debited.

SunCrypto added instant transfers, simple quick and hassle-free payment gateways to their exchange platform.

Our mission is to be the easiest and simplest Crypto platform in India, states Umesh Prajapati.

We do not wish any complexity in the system, he states.

The users have their own study, preferences, likes and dislikes.

Some have a liking for Bitcoin, others wish for Ethereum, some go for meme coins and so on.

Not each and every user has ever been seen wanting for only one particular type of cryptocurrency.

Other exchange platforms were doing well with the big and known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoins, Ethereum etc but did not have the facility of trading in these smaller cryptocurrencies such as Meme, Doge, BNB and others.

We characterised ourselves by providing the facility for trading with not one or two but 150 plus types of big and small cryptocurrencies, adds Pramod.

Future of Crypto

The government though has passed an order of 30% tax on virtual and digital assets, and this seemed to dissuade the Crypto market, but the market sentiment suggests a positive trend in the times to come. The deep impact and high importance of cryptocurrency has already been indicated very clearly with the Ukraine-Russia war. The willingness and confidence of investors and increasing registrations with SunCrypto could be a display of the positive growth trend with the crypto investment.

