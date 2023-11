Jalukbari Expansion: Competition Care excels in Competitive Exam Coaching

India, 6th November, 2023: Established in 2016, Competition Care stands as the Northeast's leading and best APSC coaching institute in Guwahati, celebrated for its unwavering commitment to producing remarkable success stories. Renowned for their innovative teaching techniques, commitment to premier education, and a plethora of world-class facilities, they have now expanded their horizons to Jalukbari, Guwahati.

Recognized as the best APSC coaching institute in the region, Competition Care is dedicated to serving a wider student community in every nook and cranny of Guwahati. Their unmatched reputation stems from their:

Distinguished Faculty: Professionals with practical expertise in APSC/UPSC, these accomplished educators are passionate about guiding aspirants to success. Discover more about them on their [website](www.competitioncare.com).

Student-Centric Amenities

Assam’s first Round-the-Clock Library: A serene space for focused study and research.

Hostel Facilities with 24/7 Canteen: Ensuring a comfortable stay for all students.

Comprehensive Curriculum: No stone is left unturned in their exhaustive syllabus.

Flexible Learning Modes: Choose between traditional and online classes.

Tailored Mock Interviews: Hone interview skills to perfection.

Daily Current Affairs Updates: Stay informed and exam-ready.

All Assam Test Series: Simulated exams to evaluate readiness.

Interactive Doubt-Clearing Sessions: Ensuring complete understanding.

Past Paper Reviews: Maximizing exam preparation.

Anshuman Gogoi and Madhusmita Phukan

Testimonials from Achievers:

Sandipan Garg– "My gratitude to Competition Care knows no bounds. Their unwavering support realized my dream within 10 months. The pinnacle of coaching in Assam!"

Mriganka Mayur Garg – “The Online Guidance Programme was a beacon during tough times. Their boundless positivity and motivation fortified my resolve.”

For more insights, testimonials, and reviews, visit their website at www.competitioncare.com and their YouTube channel, “Competition Care”.

About the Visionaries:

Madhusmita Phukan: A top-tier ACS achiever turned educator, Madhusmita's unique teaching approach and in-depth understanding of the civil service exams have made her an aspirant favorite.

Anshuman Gogoi: Often dubbed as the APSC Guru, Anshuman's talent lies in simplifying complex topics, making him the most sought-after educator in APSC.

Courses on Offer:

- APSC & UPSC Online and Offline Guidance Programs

- Test Series

- Mock Interviews

Branch Locations:

- Kiran Khaklari Path, Dalbari, Satgaon, Guwahati, Assam - 781171

- Jalukbari, Guwahati, Assam - 781171

Reach Out:

- Phone: 7002355399

- Email: admin@competitioncare.com

- [Website](www.competitioncare.com)

- Social Media: YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@competitioncare

Join Competition Care and carve your success story. With focus and dedication, they prove that success is within reach. Aim high and let the results follow!

