Jaxa Chartered Accountants bags an Award for Excellence in Accounting and Tax.

DUBAI: One of the leading chartered accountants firms in Dubai, JAXA Chartered Accountants, won the Best Accounting & Tax Consultant from UAE at the just-concluded Finance World 2024 Accounting and Tax Awards.

JAXA was founded in 2007 by Jiby Joseph & Jisho Joseph with a group of chartered accountants with many years of experience, and since then it has been offering businesses in Dubai and across the UAE a whole host of services in audits, bookkeeping, and financial advisory.

The award of Best Accounting and Tax Consultant 2024 was recognition of great service delivery and innovation in accounting and tax consulting. The services entail understanding the very complex tax environment by the firm, rendering tailor-made solutions for tax efficiency and compliance maximisation for the clients. The approach, backed by state-of-the-art technology and expert knowledge, results in phenomenal reduction of work processes and business costs. To date, Jaxa still remains as one of the industry leaders in excellent consultancy and client education on proactive tax planning strategies.

This award-winning event is renowned on the international stage in the world of finance. It brings together top accounting and tax consultancies from every corner of the globe, all competing for the prestigious award granted to those who excel in their respective fields. The firms receive appreciation in the form of awards that have significantly affected the industry.

"This award secures our tendency to confer the best services to our clients and sustain the highest possible standards within the industry. We are very honoured and proud to receive the award in this grand event.

said Jiby Joseph of JAXA Chartered Accountants.

The event occurred in Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, Dubai with participants from all over the GCC. Now, off this development, Jaxa is all ready to dominate the accountancy and finance advisory services firm category.

About Jaxa Chartered Accountants

JAXA Chartered Accountants is one of the leading accountancy practices that was founded and started by Jiby Joseph & Jisho Joseph in the year 2007 in Dubai. The firm has successfully delivered full-fledged and effective accounting and tax services to the rescue of many businesses. Equally, core competence has a new definition, and through diligence in the place of work and accountability to work, it has built the base of reputation—the gold standard of core competence.

