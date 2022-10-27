Jay Patel’s film I'm Gonna Tell God Everything hits 6 million YouTube views

Mr. Jay Patel is the producer of this nonprofit noncommercial movie. He was born in Gujrat and raised in America. His main objective to produce this film pro bono was to put emphasis and enlighten the world on non- violence and antiwar. 'I'm Gonna Tell God Everything' won the Best Short Film Award at the Norway Film Festival. So a special screening of the film was held at the 50th International Film Festival of India organized in Goa.

Check out Video on YouTube: Click Here



Based on a true story of Yusuf a 5 yr old boy and his family who were brutally killed by the militants. Yusuf’s father Anis was a social activist and wanted to share the disturbing footage’s of the war he has shot with world to create awareness so that people could come forward and join him on his crusade to stop this insane war. Yusuf was so naive and God fearing because his mother always instilled good faith and kindness in him. She inculcated and made him believe that if he caused pain to anyone even the ants that they would complain to God. Yusuf was left in a state of utter confusion when the militants caused so much pain to him and his family and brutally killed his parents and his sister. That innocent 5 year old boy has only one question; why isn’t God causing them any pain when all they do is torture and murder people.

This story is written by a renowned writer Katherine King from Hollywood. When she narrated this story to Mr. Jay Patel he had goosebumps and was utterly heartbroken. In that moment he had an epiphany and decided to tell Yusuf’s story to the world with no intentions of any remuneration on return.



Abhishek Dudhaiya has co-produced the movie. Mr. Dudhaiya is the producer and director of Bhuj- The Pride of India with Ajay Devgan in the lead. DOP & co producer Hari K Vedantam captures the essence delicately and plumbs the nuances of the characters to perfection.

Movie cast: Essam Ferris, Roman Mitichyan, Toktam Aboozary, Naya Abou Mousa, Faruk Amireh, Hailey Winslow, Robert Tarpinian, Nour Bitar, Vivaan Bisoi, Massa Daoud, Jay Patel, Katherine King, Zein Khleif, Samer Sakka, Afshin De Jesus Hashemi, Omar Amir, Mudit Sachdev, Abe Khalil.



Music by Snpyesen, Cinematography by Hari K.Vedantam, Cinematography Film Editing by James Brown, Casting by Renee Garcia, Hamzah Saman,Digital partner -Media Fourth.

