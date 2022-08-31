Jerath Path Labs provides diagnostics of all kinds of allergy tests, treatment

August 26: According to Research by the National Health Portal of India, Approximately 20% to 30 % of the total population in India suffers from at least one allergic disease. Understanding the needs of the market and the lack of full-fledged development in this market made Dr Prashant Jerath start Jerath Path Labs.

Jerath Path Labs is one such diagnostic centre that offers diagnostics for the treatment of the allergy. This one-of-its-kind lab has emerged as one of the most sought-after pathology centres that detect all kinds of allergies related to Food, Skin, Dust, Eye, Insect-Sting, drugs & Eczema.

Jerath Path Labs provides a user-friendly interface and ease of application promoting the adoption of allergy diagnosis among the customers. Market players are trying to make them readily available in the market by strengthening their supply chain channels leading to further allergy diagnostics market growth. This clearly predicts the growth of the allergy-testing market. Jerath Path Labs and Allergy Testing Centres are dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality, rapid-response laboratory testing at affordable prices.

While the group is also researching effective remedial solutions for these allergies.

Jerath Path Labs and Allergy Testing Centre were started by Dr Prashant Jerath in 2012 with a Single Lab in Chandigarh, and after a span of 3 years, they were able to launch their own 40 centres, and their head office was also shifted to Mumbai.

Today, Jerath Path Labs & Allergy Testing Centre is India's one of the largest chains of automated and computerized laboratories having 1600 Franchises and Allergy Treatment Centers in PAN India. Jerath Path Labs & Allergy Testing Centres are also present in the pathology segment in 25 states across India.

The group plans for an international expansion this year, starting from Africa in routine diagnostics.

According to Prashant Jerath, Managing Director, Jerath Path Labs, "We also have another segment as Allergy Path Labs, "For the last ten years, we have been working on making the country allergy-free & after the success of it, we are stepping into aesthetic treatments. Jerath Cosmetology Clinics offers the best solutions to beautify the look, feel of your skin and shape of your body," Jerath Path Labs, Instituted in Jalandhar in 2011, is the result of a fond dream that healthcare specialist Dr. Prashant Jerath nurtured since his days in the medical college of setting up a top-notch diagnostic centre. Since then, the centre has combined innovative technology and state-of-the-art facilities in laboratory testing to offer customers the most advanced testing and diagnostic capabilities available. At the same time, the corporate offices of Jerath Path Labs are in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. Today they have more than many brilliant diagnostic centres with a presence in cities such as Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Hisar, as well as the UAE. They also have a presence in more than 1600 cities in a franchise format.

Equipped with fully automated and advanced equipment, Jerath Path Labs provides screening, diagnostic, and prognostic services to physicians, nursing homes, companies, and various institutions in India. At the same time, the centre specializes in allergy testing and is known to have procured the best available machines, combinations and panels that are not available anywhere else in India to facilitate the same. What's more, the centre is also known for importing special kits from international markets like Sweden.

