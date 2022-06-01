Jewelegance introduced its anniversary sale collection on marking its 4 anniversary

Jewelegance, an eCommerce platform and jewelry aggregator, recently introduced its anniversary sale collection. The brand has successfully completed 4 years in the ornament industry, and to celebrate the occasion, Dhruval Shah has announced a mega sale that will begin on 22nd May and end on 12 June. The key highlight of the sale entails special offers like 'Getting ₹299/gm making charges on a purchase above 25 grams' and 'Getting ₹399/gm making charges on a purchase below 25 grams'.

The premium package ( ₹50/gm off on making charges on lifetime purchases over ₹3,00,000), the gold package ( ₹100/gm off on lifetime purchases above ₹6,00,000), and the silver package ( ₹200/gm off on lifetime purchases above ₹10,00,000) are also available as part of the Anniversary Sale. In addition, customers can also take advantage of Jewelegance's other attractive offers, such as the '0% EMI Interest Installment Scheme,' 'Book Now & Buy Later,' and ' ₹100/gm savings on all speedy delivery products.'

Referring to the shifting landscape of the jewelry industry, Dhruval Shah says, "Right from the beginning, Jewelegance's motive has been the 'Customer Centric Model'. Our team is working round-the-clock to educate the customers about purity, product information, price bifurcation, Hallmark, and certification." He further added, "I am really grateful to complete 4 years in the jewelry industry. Our customers have been our biggest support system, and we are continually striving to reward customers with one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces."

Considering the constant demand of digitalization, Dhruval decided to start his brand Jewelegance in 2018 to meet all of their clients' jewelry needs. He places high importance on his client relationships, which is why his company never fails to wow when it comes to providing excellent customer service. Dhruval Shah built a high-value digital jewelry marketplace with a significant global presence using a customer-centric approach.

Founder Dhruval Shah intends to increase his investment in Jewelegance's unique customer-centric concept to improve the quality of its services and make it a household name. Starck Corporation LLP's Jewelegance is a registered trademark in class 14,16,35,42. Darshan Soni, Dhruval Shah, and Gunjan Soni are behind creating the parent business Starck Corporation LLP on July 5, 2018.

Jewelegance adheres to the one-of-a-kind and innovative designs that every woman desires to embellish her persona. Classic earrings, bracelets, rings, mangalsutra, necklace sets, bangles, chains, pendants, pendant sets, brooches, nose pins, and much more have helped the company maintain its position in the industry. Jewelegance has a massive fan following on its social media handle named 'myjewelegance' to keep customers updated on the latest offers and discounts.

Testimonials:

Mohan S

I am excited about the Item quality and design. I have ordered a bracelet with Rudraksh. It's impressive, and the team at Jewelegance was professional and customer friendly and arranged the shipment on time. I strongly recommend Jewelegance!!

Preeti Mangla

I bought a lightweight necklace. I was very apprehensive before placing the order because I had no previous experience with this site and was delaying the order for months, but finally, I ordered, and it's the best decision I've made. The level of customer support, logistic services, making charges, quality of product, finishing, designing, and packaging are entirely beyond one's imagination.

Due to my own mistake, I got my order registered with the Phone number which I use for whats app only, which created problems with the seller and logistic person. Still, I tell you, these guys are so cooperative and supportive that they waited for an entire half-hour to get it delivered for me before time as I had requested them the specific date. Ms. Anjali, my customer care executive, is especially so professional and helpful.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

