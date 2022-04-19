Jewelry brand, Shurui Studios champions sustainability with lab grown diamonds

After adding to cart, do you ever wonder if your purchase would have an impact beyond your wallet?

Research suggests that the number of 'conscious consumers’ looking to make sustainable lifestyle choices are rising. Though it has a long way to go, a great example of this phenomena can be witnessed in the fashion industry. The spike in buyers demanding sustainable options has led to tremendous growth in the industry. However, its close companion, the jewelry industry is far behind. Awareness and access to sustainable alternatives in jewelry remains relatively low.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having noticed this gap, two dynamic entrepreneurs, Shivani Movaliya and Surali Ribadiya joined hands to bridge it. The result was the birth of their brainchild ‘Shurui Studios’, a contemporary lab-grown diamond jewelry brand. “If consumers knew the mining process behind mined diamonds, many would change the way they buy jewelry” said Surali. Shivani added “We want to empower customers with knowledge to make better choices”.

Making a case for lab-grown diamonds

As a lab-grown diamond jewelry brand, the co-founders are looking to increase awareness about lab-grown diamonds, whilst also shedding light on the negative impact of mined diamonds. Though information on mined diamonds is just a Google search away, the impact on the conscience of buyers is low.

The two founders believe that consumers would make a more informed decisions if the negative implications of mined diamonds are not underplayed. Even though the iconic film ‘Blood Diamond’ starring Leonardo Di Caprio made a strong statement, apart from appreciating the film, it seemed like the film’s social message remained in the background.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing some staggering insights, Shivani elaborated “The mining of natural diamonds has long-term social, environmental, and ecological consequences. For example, on an average for every 1 carat that is mined from the ground, up to 250 tons of earth is extracted, 127 gallons of fresh water is used, 143 pounds of air pollutants are emitted. Not only that, billions of gallons of water are contaminated with acid mine run-off and countless gallons of fossil fuels are consumed.”

These statistics are just the tip-of-the iceberg in terms of the effect mined diamonds can have, the founders claim. Surali had more to say on the repercussions, “The impact on climate change is absolutely devastating. These mining practices have far-reaching effects contributing to flooding, drought and deforestation. On top of that, diamond mining is often linked to unethical practices, as the mines are mainly located in places where the local communities’ needs are marginalized”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having studied the consequences that mined diamonds can have, the co-founders sought to create a brand that provides a sustainable and ethical alternative. Comparing the impact, Shivani said “Lab-grown diamonds use approximately 86% less water, 50% less energy and produce 95% less in carbon emissions than their mined counterparts, making them a much more eco-friendly choice”. When quizzed on the production process, Surali shared “The same environmental conditions that facilitate the creation of natural diamonds are re-created in a lab to cultivate a lab-grown diamond. Your end product, a lab-grown diamond is physically and chemically the same as a natural diamond, but without the negative social and environmental impact. The creation of a lab-grown diamond requires zero water wastage, zero exploitation and zero land excavation”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not only this, the co-founders have also taken steps to build on their sustainability approach. “Our state-of-the-art diamond growing facility is on its way to being 100% solar powered. As a brand, we’ve made sure that all of the materials used in our packaging and shipping are either reusable or recyclable. This further helps reduce our carbon footprint”.

Does sustainable mean more expensive?

Consumers often have a preconceived notion that sustainable alternatives are expensive. Shurui Studios in fact debunks that theory. Elaborating on the business, Shivani explained “The aim is to offer diamond jewelry at fair prices. Given the fact that we are vertically integrated, we are able to eliminate middlemen and pass this cost advantage on to our clients. This sets us apart from competition”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Only Quality

“Fair pricing does not mean corners will be cut” assures the duo for whom quality is serious business. “We are not here to lure customers with the promises of sustainability and fair pricing while skimping on the quality. Every diamond is handpicked after careful inspection. Certifications from recognized institutions (IGI, GIA) are in place to attest to the quality we promise. Finally, our jewelry is also Hallmarked, to further guarantee the highest quality.”, mentions Surali while talking about their practices in place.

Reflecting on their journey Shivani was optimistic. “We wanted to introduce a brand that balances sustainability, attainability and quality and we are glad to say that we are accomplishing that. It has been a rewarding journey so far. When we receive messages from our customers, telling us excitedly how much they’re enjoying their diamond jewelry, it reaffirms our faith that we are on the right path”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A contemporary brand with tasteful designs that gives you a completely sustainable approach to diamond jewelry. What more does a jewelry lover want?

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.