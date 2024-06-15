Jhamtani: A Family-Driven Force in Pune's Real Estate Landscape

Jhamtani has carved a niche for itself in Pune's thriving real estate market. Led by the Jhamtani family, the company leverages the experience of each member to deliver innovative and high-quality projects.

Parmanand Jhamtani, Chairman, brings over four decades of expertise in business and construction. Anup Jhamtani, Managing Director, a B.Tech graduate, injects a fresh perspective with his focus on modern real estate solutions. Meenakshi Jhamtani, Executive Director, oversees sales, marketing, finance, and human resources, ensuring smooth operations.

Jhamtani boasts a portfolio of 24 projects, catering to over 10,000 clients. Timely delivery, design aesthetics, and a focus on quality are hallmarks of their work, evident in projects like Jhamtani Bizcore, ACE Villas, and ACE Atmosphere. Their commitment to quality is underlined by third-party inspections, ISO certifications, and staff training in safety measures.

Jhamtani Bizcore exemplifies the company's embrace of contemporary living trends. Situated in Koregaon Park NX, it features serviced studio apartments managed by Colive, India's leading co-living provider, targeting young professionals seeking a vibrant and connected living space.

"Jhamtani goes beyond building structures," says Parmanand Jhamtani. "We foster communities and craft lifestyles that bring joy and satisfaction to our customers." This philosophy resonates in their dedication to customer service and their contribution to Pune's real estate landscape.

