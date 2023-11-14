JioMart comes on board as 'Co-Powered By Partner' at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The glittering city of Mumbai is once again set to host the most prestigious, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024. The annual extravaganza is a spectacular tribute to the luminaries of Indian cinema and a platform for recognizing excellence. What makes this year's edition even more remarkable is the co-powering partnership with one of India's fastest-growing e-commerce platform, JioMart.

The prestigious award ceremony will pay tribute to the Film and Entertainment Industry in India and will take place on 20th February, 2024.

JioMart has rapidly risen to prominence as one of the most trusted and reliable e-commerce platforms in India. With a diverse cross-category product catalogue and seamless delivery options, JioMart aims to simplify shopping and deliver value to its customers. The platform has indeed become a go-to destination for online shoppers!

Commenting on this association, Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF and Consultative Committee Member of FCI into Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & PD, said, “As we step into 2024, the association between JioMart and DPIFF marks the dawn of a new era in the world of entertainment and e-commerce. Together, we are set to redefine the way consumers experience both content and convenience. We are excited to embark on this journey, offering our audiences not just products and services, but a seamless and delightful lifestyle experience. Welcome to a new era of commerce and content, where the possibilities are boundless.”

In 2024, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards endeavours to embark on a transformative cinematic journey. The occasion promises to traverse the spectrum of Indian cinema, spanning from timeless classics to pioneering cinematic experience, emphasizing the enduring evolution of this remarkable art form. The ceremony serves as a distinguished platform, committed to celebrating the diverse tapestry of India. It is an evening of grandeur and revelry, uniting cultural brilliance from every corner of the nation and paying tribute to the extraordinary talent that graces this land. Eminent governors, ministers, celebrities and other dignitaries will grace the occasion, adding to its prestige. The award ceremony stands as a reverent homage to the rich heritage of Indian cinema, a fitting tribute to the legacy of the great Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

As the curtain rises on theDadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, Co-Powered By JioMart, it is a celebration not only of the past and present of Indian cinema but also a shining promise for the future. The partnership between DPIFF and JioMart ensures that the magic of Indian cinema continues to illuminate screens around the world, showcasing the country's rich heritage and its unwavering commitment to the art of storytelling. The upcoming award ceremony promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with stars, glamour and an enduring dedication to the enchantment of Indian cinema.

In a grand commemoration of talent, the ceremony will applaud the artistic achievements within the film industry, acknowledging the relentless dedication and hard work demonstrated throughout the year 2023. DPIFF will be extending its recognition to three remarkable sectors: the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry and the International Film Fraternity, all united under the same roof.

DPIFF aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel. The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. DPIFF believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are artforms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, visit www.dpiff.in.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

