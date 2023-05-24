JJ Tax, a startup providing Tax Solutions celebrates its 3rd Anniversary

New Delhi (India): JJ TAX, a Startup providing Tax and Compliance Solutions celebrates its 3rd anniversary. JJ TAX was initially a TAX App but gradually added compliances and legal services to our gambit of services.

Over the past three years, we have empowered countless individuals and businesses to take control of their taxes and enjoy seamless financial management.

“We have been working on providing better solutions to all our members and clientele.On the occasion of our 3rd anniversary, we will be launching “ FinnFitt“. This will provide clients with a concise report on their Financial Fitness and the remedies to achieve financial control for their Business. Going forward we will be providing these reports to individuals as well. They say that “Health is Wealth“, we will prove that its vice versa also since Financial Fitness gives peace of mind and stress free environment to grow and achieve Financial goals – CA Jambukeswaran ,Founder.

As the world continues to face financial uncertainties and tax responsibilities become increasingly complex, individuals and businesses require reliable tools to navigate the landscape effectively.

“We have recently launched Tax calculator and HRA calculator in our App empowering users with a comprehensive and user-friendly interface. Going forward we plan to add more tools in the App for the users “– Mehak Malik ,President of JJ TAX .

“We started during Covid and had a humble beginning. Within 3 years, we are Ranked #2 in India and #4 globally (Source-Tracxn).JJ Tax has disrupted the industry and provided unparalleled value to its users. We acknowledge the efforts put in by the JJ TAX family and the support of our all members who keep motivating us to achieve our Vision of being the Best TAX App in India. We want to make this the #YearofJJTAX and are working towards this goal “ – CEO Rashi Bajpai .

At JJ Tax, we understand the importance of connecting with its users beyond the confines of its app. Regular social media campaigns have helped create a vibrant and engaged community.Recently, the "Not A Robot" campaign gained immense popularity, showcasing the human touch behind JJ Tax. Certified Chartered Accountants(CAs) and other professionals dedicatedly responded to user queries, providing personalized and reliable assistance.

“This human-centric approach has set JJ Tax apart from its competitors, fostering trust and building long-lasting relationships. Innovative offerings have been at the core of JJ Tax's growth. Initiatives like "Under The Money Plant" series have provided insightful content, sharing tips and strategies for financial growth and independence “– COO Leesha Arya .

Recognizing the diversity of its user base, JJ Tax takes pride in offering chat option in Hindi. Additionally, the web version ensures ease of access, enabling users to get their financial information conveniently.

“Even during the Funding Winter, JJ TAX managed to raise funds and focussed on revenue growth to break even within a short span of it launch.This year,our focus is on partnerships and we hope to be profitable by the end of this Financial year “– CFO Komal Kwatra .

JJ Tax has been honored with the Best Startup Award and the esteemed Best Fintech Solution Award. These recognitions reflect our commitment to delivering ground breaking solutions and setting new standards.

As we reflect on our achievements, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal users, and the entire JJ Tax team for their invaluable contributions.Together,we have created a community built on trust, innovation, and shared success.

Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine the financial management experience. Join us as we embark on the next chapter of our journey, where we continue to revolutionize the way you manage your finances.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.