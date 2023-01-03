JK Fenner (India) ltd recently launched an Employability Skill Training Centre

India, 3rd January, 2023: As part of its CSR projects, JK Fenner (India) ltd, a developer and creator of numerous business domains, launched an employability skill center in collaboration with Nicola Foundation in Delhi on 23rd December. This programme aims to provide long-term support to impoverished socially and economically disadvantaged youths in the community who are unemployed and living in BPL. Mr. Vikrampati Singhania, Managing Director of JK Fenner ltd, launched the skill training programme via video conference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JK Fenner (India) ltd and the Nicola Foundation have all worked on numerous CSR projects together. They have completed outstanding projects on village rural activities, women empowerment, healthcare awareness, COVID-19 relief, and skill education for livelihood creation since 2019. In the fiscal year 2022-2023 Under this collaboration 650 youths received skill training and employment, 250 women benefited from the women empowerment programme, and 500 rural residents benefited from the rural-healthcare programme. Since its collaboration, more than 5000 people have benefited from JK Fenner (India) Ltd's CSR initiatives.

J K Fenner (India) Ltd. inaugurated an Employability Skill Training Center in Delhi on 23rd December, 2022

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JK Fenner (India) ltd is a subsidiary of J.K.Organisation one of India's largest industrial conglomerates. JK Organization is a 125-year-old business with leadership in a variety of industries. Apart from its presence in India the Group has a presence in 100 countries and an annual sales revenue of more than US$ 4.15 billion. The Group manufactures and markets a diverse range of products including paper, automobile tyres, cement, auto components, textiles, and agricultural products. In India, JK Fenner (India) ltd is a well-known manufacturer of mechanical power transmission products. To name a few like oil seals, hoses, gearboxes, geared motors, pulleys, power transmission belts, FEAD-Systems, belt tensioners, molded-rubber products, and EV products for automotive and industrial applications. Steel, cement, coal, sugar, power, paper, textiles, food processing, agriculture, and other significant industries served by the organization. The company is currently based in Delhi, Chennai, Sriperumbudur, Madurai &Hyderabad. The brand's core business goal is to dominate the market and dramatically expand all of its companies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mr.Vikrampati Singhania, Managing Director of JK Fenner (India)ltd., shared his thoughts on the brand's journey, saying"Over several decades, Fenner products have stood for performance, reliability, efficiency, and economy. Continuous and collaborative R&D has been critical in positioning the company as the most preferred solution provider in the automotive and industrial sectors. JK Fenner has acquired a large network of Channel Partners in India and shines in the international export market, supplying more than 50 countries. The company has received rave reviews after being named one of India's Greatest Mid-Size Workplaces by the "Great Place to Work" Institute. "Being socially responsible and gaining the villagers' trust and confidence by improving the quality of life and surrounding businesses is what JK Fenner solely aims at" he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

J K Fenner (India) Ltd. inaugurated an Employability Skill Training Center in Delhi on 23rd December, 2022

Nicola Foundation is an NGO registered under Section 8 of the MCA Act-2013 having headquarters in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. They operate in Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Andhra, Telangana, Kerala & Delhi. Nicola Foundation's history is colored by vivid descriptions of becoming a more sensible and responsible NGO imbued with the powers of positivity, perseverance, resilience, compassion, and continuous efforts for the community interwoven with utmost care for fellow beings. The Nicola Foundation is the leading Skill Knowledge provider in Tamilnadu and the leading CSR implementation partner for well-known corporates. In addition, the Nicola Foundation is a recognized partner in the implementation of Central-State Government programs such as PMKVY, NSDC, NAPS, STRIVE, DDU-GKY, TNSDC, NULM, and more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The strong belief of Mr.Sundarapandi Senthamizhan, Founder & Director of Nicola Foundation, "By serving the needy, we serve the Almighty," upon which the NGO was founded, serves as the primary tool to entice all aspiring and potential candidates who truly possess these ideal qualities. Nicola Foundation has established its extensive/extraordinary rehabilitation support in rehabilitation through skill development and employment programme for the marginalized community, school-college dropouts, unemployed youths, PwD, Srilankan Tamil refugees, juvenile offenders, transgender, and tribes. Since its inception, the Nicola Foundation has changed the lives of over 8000 people by establishing sustainable livelihoods. Nicola Foundation signed MoU with over 250 MSMEs to provide placement opportunities for trained candidates. Also, the Nicola Foundation is assisting MSMEs in captaining the expansion of their existing workforce.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JK Fenner (India) ltd in collaboration with Nicola Foundation is committed to UNESCO's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), nation-building, and country economic growth by developing skilled labour to contribute to our country’s-growth. Skill India's mission creating sustainable livelihoods to eradicate hunger and poverty in the country, women empowerment, enabling good health and healthcare awareness for rural poor, creating sustainable environments for now and the future, and many other social initiative projects.

Please visit for more info: https://jkfenner.com/about-jk-fenner/ . http://www.nicolaedu.org/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}