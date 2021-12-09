Job offers pour in from Australia for SP Jain’s undergrads from Class of 2021

Mumbai, December 9, 2021: SP Jain School of Global Management (SP Jain Global), a Forbes #12 ranked business school, announced today the ongoing successful placements for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) students. With over 80% of the students who stayed back in Australia having secured jobs upon completing their course, the school reported that the class of 2021 is off to a great start. Students have also received offers from the US, Dubai, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Colombia.

Top recruiters this season include global companies such as Walsh Bay Partners, Frost & Sullivan, ING Australia, bdhSterling, Adzuna, OMD Australia, Metcash, Bayton Group, Star Beta, and BSI. The finance, media and marketing sectors accounted for 94% of overall offers, followed by the general management and consulting sectors. The Class reported average starting salaries ranging from AUD 50,000 to AUD 60,000 per annum.

Dr. Vaidyanathan “Vaidy” Jayaraman, Dean – Undergraduate Programs at S P Jain attributes this success to the school’s unique multi-city model. “Our students have a distinct advantage when it comes to competing for global jobs. Having lived, studied and interned in not one but a minimum of three cities—Singapore (or Mumbai), Dubai and Sydney—they graduate as globally intelligent citizens and have the sort of skills that make them very relevant and attractive to leading companies in Australia and around the world,” shares Dean Vaidy.

“It comes as no surprise to us that most students have chosen to start their careers in Australia. On completing the program, SP Jain students can apply for a 2-year unrestricted Post Study Work Rights Visa* and many of them, after discovering what a great place Australia is, take up this opportunity,” adds Dean Vaidy.

SP Jain launched the BBA program in 2010, becoming one of the first business schools in the world to offer a multi-city undergraduate program. “Study abroad programs have been around for many years now, but the concept of a multi-city bachelor’s program was practically unheard of back then when we launched the BBA. We have since graduated over 750 students who have gone on to do very well in their global careers, and that is why today, companies believe in our model,” shares Nitish Jain, President of the school.

SP Jain's BBA is a 4-year multi-city program accredited by Australia’s Tertiary Education Quality & Standards Agency (TEQSA). Students travel to Singapore/Mumbai for Year 1 of the program, Dubai for Year 2, and Sydney for Years 3 and 4, graduating with an Australian degree. Year after year, the course attracts high-quality students and faculty from around the world. The latest graduating class includes students from countries like the US, Austria, Brazil, India, China, Morocco, Mauritius, and Korea.

*International students may be able to continue to live and work in Australia temporarily following the completion of their BBA program at SP Jain by applying for a post-study work visa. This is however, not a guaranteed outcome of the program. For eligibility and more information, please visit the Australian Government’s Department of Home Affairs website.