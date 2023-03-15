Jobs in Education Launches Comprehensive Job Portal for India’s Education Sector

India, March 15, 2023: Jobs in Education, a new startup founded by Sunil Agarwal and Shivam Agarwal, has launched a comprehensive job portal for teaching and non-teaching roles in India's education sector. The portal aims to simplify the recruitment process for job givers in education, who often struggle to find relevant candidates in the generic job market. Jobs in Education has, to their credit, launched the web and mobile app versions (Android and iOS users) in one go.

The objective of the recruitment platform is to simplify and accelerate the recruitment process for job seekers and employers alike. Its matchmaking algorithm employs sophisticated search functions such as keyword searches, location-based filtering, salary range, experience, and employment type, and also prioritization of these filters to connect job givers with suitable job seekers. This approach ensures that both parties benefit from an efficient and effective recruitment process. Within a span of just 2.5 months, Jobs in Education has already onboarded over 15,000 job seekers and 1000+ employers on their platform. The startup aims to reach a number of 1 lakh job seekers within the next 3 months and 12-13 Lakhs within the next 2 years.

Jobs in Education - India's most comprehensive job search platform for education

"Digital transformation has changed the complexion of the job market in the wake of changes that took place in the aftermath of the pandemic. A new job search platform for education was on the cards. This is where Jobs in Education has dared to innovate with India's Most Comprehensive Web & App Based job search platform for the evolving needs of job seekers and employers in modern India.” infers Co-founder Shivam Agarwal.

Jobs in Education are not limited to any specific type of the educational institute. The portal caters to job givers from all verticals of education, including Schools, Colleges/Universities, Coaching Institutes, Pre-Schools, Edtech Companies, and Vocational Training Institutes.

The platform provides a plethora of advantages to job givers, including a seamless recruitment process from searching for candidates to rolling out offers, posting of jobs and receiving applications directly from the candidates with relevancy scores, access to candidate database with relevancy scores for a quick turnaround time and their pay-as-you-go model. To top it off, they are offering 25,000 free JIE Coins to any employer who signs up as a goodwill gesture, which will effectively allow the employers to post up to 25 Jobs for free.

Looking forward, the start-up envisions expanding upon its current product to cater to the hiring needs of the entire Indian education sector while keeping costs to a minimum for all stakeholders involved.

The platform has already started attracting job seekers and employers from various cities across the nation, including but not limited to Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Dhanbad, Vadodara, Mangaluru, Nanded, Bhopal, Gwalior, Noida, Jaipur, Ajmer, Gorakhpur, and more.

The Jobs in Education team, with over 18 years of industry experience, has developed an integrated recruitment platform that collaborates to offer the best teaching and non-teaching jobs. This platform simplifies the entire job search process and makes it easier for both employers and job seekers to find their relevant match.

For more information on Jobs in Education and to register as a job seeker or employer, please visit their website at https://www.jobsineducation.net/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.