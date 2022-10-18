Jodhpur athlete couple make history at Ironman Championship 2022 in Europe

India, 18th October 2022: Jodhpur-based athlete couple, Mahendra Singh Chouhan and his wife Meena Kanwar have created history by completing the famous Ironman Championship 2022 in Europe. The duo aced the prestigious Ironman Triathlon in a record time of 15 hours 40 minutes. The couple completed the challenge by participating in the triathlon held on August 6th, 2022 in Europe.

The Ironman Triathlon is widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world that consist of a 3.8 Km swim, 180 Km cycling, and 42 Km marathon. Mahendra Singh Chouhan and Meena Kanwar are the first Indian couple to create a world record. The extraordinary couple brought glory to the nation by completing one of the toughest endurance challenges in the world. The couple also holds the world record for completing maximum marathons, which is 7 in total.

Highlighting the journey so far, Mahendra Singh Chouhan shared, “My fitness journey began back when I was facing several health challenges because of obesity and an unhealthy lifestyle. Being overweight was a big hindrance to my day-to-day life and I decided to take my first step towards fitness when my younger brother encouraged me. Since then, there has been no looking back. With constant training and mindful living, my weight dropped from 102 Kgs to 81 Kgs. Over the years, my wife and I have participated in many prestigious events and have created a mark for ourselves in the country.”

Mrs. Meena Kanwar added, “Coming from a traditional Rajasthani background it was a very tough move for me. While I was met with constant judgments by society, my husband encouraged me throughout and helped me push boundaries. In addition to being life partners, we are also each other’s cheerleaders and unwavering support.”

The duo dedicated their success to Inshape Running club, Fit India Gym, Cylcotrots and their coach Diogo.

Meena Kanwar is the first woman from Rajasthan to complete an Ironman, she is also a mother of 3 children from a conservative traditional family. With constant hard work, rigorous training, and dedication, Meena Kanwar has broken the traditional norms and has brought a revolution amongst women in Rajasthan. On the other hand, Mahendra Singh Chouhan is a renowned educationist in organic chemistry with lakhs of students across the country. He is the director of Vibrant Academy Kota. The duo are also partners at Educational Excellence, Kota.

The couple dedicated their achievement to their family, parents, and friends for their everlasting support and inspiration during their tough training. They are optimistic that they will represent India on many such platforms and continue to create new milestones.

