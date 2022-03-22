Join Level Up Learning’s Waitlist to Learn from India’s Best Industry Experts

Level Up Learning, one-of-its-kind online learning and streaming platform, successfully initiated its pre-launch on Friday, March 18, 2022. In the said pre-launch, they announced that people can now join their waitlist to get early access to their courses on skills like film making, photography, acting, cinematography, music composition, and many more. The courses will go live when the waitlist hits 10,000 participants. Level Up Learning is curating some of the most exciting creative learning courses by industry experts. Upon joining the waitlist, the participants will also get a chance to grab All-Access Invites to share with friends, App Updates, join a community of like-minded people, andmove up a leaderboard on every referral.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Level Up Learning is aiming at making vernacularized courses on creative skills like filmmaking, photography, and others more accessible, engaging, and affordable for Indian users. In fact, they are looking at producing high-quality and personalized content to produce a wholesome and rewarding online learning experience for their users. All the courses on the platform are created by legendary professionals such as Karthik Subbaraj (Filmmaking), G Venket Ram (Photography), Anthony Gonsalvez (Editing for Film), Ravi Basrur (Music Composition), andDRK Kiran (Art Direction). Each of the courses will be a few hours in length in total and priced lesser than ₹2,000. Moreover, the courses will be available in more than 75 vernacular languages to provide Indian users with an online learning experience with zero language barriers. The learners will not only get tailor-made resources but also signed certificates upon successfully completing the courses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing insights about his unique streaming and online learning platform, company Founder and Entrepreneur Rahul Srinivas says, “Every year, there are more than 26 million aspiring artists, musicians, creators, filmmakers, comedians, athletes, and entrepreneurs in India. However, the absence of a credible and relatable learning platform for such skills is widely felt by these aspirants. Level Up Learning has sprouted out of the urgency to address this issue and bridge this gap in the marketplace. Our binge-worthy pre-recorded videos on new-age skills will offer equitable access to alternate education from the best in the respective industries.”

Level Up is a streaming and online education platform that offers quality and relatable video content on creative skills like film making, music composition, editing, and cinematography among many others from the best in their fields. Supported by SPI Edge, the platform is dedicated to building a profitable mentor-mentee relationship so that learners can turn their aspirations into real-time possibilities. Their classes will be available online for individual purchase at www.leveluplearning.in, or via the Level Up Learning app available on iOS and Android.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.