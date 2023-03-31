Join Roger Federer and Trevor Noah for the ride of a lifetime on board the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland

When he’s not winning championships and off the court, tennis legend, Roger Federer’s ideal getaway is not surprisingly, Switzerland.

Having partnered with Hollywood icons like Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway to showcase Switzerland as a must visit destination, Roger is now teaming up with everyone’s favourite comedian, Trevor Noah, for an off the rails and hilarious adventure.

With their crew in position and the cameras ready to roll, Roger and Trevor mistakenly board the wrong train while filming a new commercial and in a happy accident, end up discovering the scenic routes of Switzerland on The Grand Train Tour of Switzerland, all on board the country’s famous rail network. Follow along as they embark onThe Ride of a Lifetime:

Take a cue from Roger and Trevor this summer and explore the best of Switzerland on a one of a kind adventure on The Grand Train Tour of Switzerland with a Swiss Travel Pass, an all in one ticket to explore Switzerland from end to end and on board the best of Swiss transportation- by bus, boat or train. Travellers can opt for a 3, 4, 6, 8 or 15 consecutive day pass for unlimited travel by train, bus or boattomore than 90 cities and towns, free admission to more than 500 museumsand with seat reservations, unlimited travel on premium panoramic trains including the Glacier Express, Bernina Express and GoldenPass Express.

Roger Federer and Trevor Noah on the station for the new Switzerland Tourism campaign film, 'The Ride of a Lifetime'

11 large lakes, 4 official languages, 5 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and 1,280 kilometres of magnificent view in between: On the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland, panoramic trains take you to all the highlights and sights in Switzerland, year-round. Get in, lean back and enjoy – wherever you like. Discover all sights and landmarks Switzerland has to offer from the comfort of the train. The Grand Train Tour of Switzerland merges the most beautiful panoramic lines into one unique route. There is no prescribed direction or duration. You can hop on and off wherever you please. Whether at Zermatt or St. Moritz, in the Canton of Ticino or the Lavaux, at the Rhine Falls or Lake Lucerne. And best of all: You can experience the entire tour with only one single ticket – the Swiss Travel Pass.

Behind the scenes of 'The Ride of a Lifetime' with Roger Federer and Trevor Noah

Travellers can design their own unique itinerary along the train route to travelat their own pace. One can also choose from a variety of pre-designed itineraries, such as the 8-day ‘Original Tour’, whichincludesallfivepanoramic trainsset across tendifferent destinations like Zurich, Lucerne, Interlaken, Zermatt, St. Moritz, Lugano and other postcard perfect locations!Startingand endingin Zurich, the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland will take travellers from alpine landscapes, Mediterranean beaches and the idyllic countryside to UNESCO World Heritage Sites, cosmopolitan cities and thrilling mountain escapades.

To know more visit:MySwitzerland.com/grandtraintour

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

