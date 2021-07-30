Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Join the videography clan with the new OPPO Reno6 Series

The latest Reno6 Series from OPPO allows you to film like a pro and record all those precious life moments which you want to turn into keepsakes! Check out the video to understand how the Reno6 Series is taking the videography legacy of OPPO forward.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 07:17 PM IST
The Reno6 Series is a huge leap forward in OPPO’s camera innovation legacy allowing users to take professional-quality videos with the simple tap of a button.

At the heart of OPPO’s imaging innovation has been the company’s premium Reno series. It encapsulates OPPO’s future-forward videography vision. From the 10X Hybrid Zoom technology in the first Reno device to the industry first AI Highlight video feature in the Reno5, OPPO has truly cemented its position as the pioneer of smartphone videography. Around the world, Reno users have shoot over 200 million videos every month and Reno phones are used by even celebrated filmmakers to shoot high-quality videos.

The latest evolution in OPPO’s revolutionary imaging journey is the Reno6 Series with its future-forward videography features. Check out the video here to understand more about OPPO’s amazing imaging innovation journey

The Reno6 Series is a huge leap forward in OPPO’s camera innovation legacy allowing users

to take professional-quality videos with the simple tap of a button. Embedded with the industry-first Bokeh Flare Portrait video feature, the camera in this new phone allows for DSLR quality videos, placing OPPO as the leader of the mobile video revolution.

The camera on this smartphone uses OPPO’s video technology to offer better, brighter, and clearer shots that rival even dedicated digital cameras. “Our research led to not only advanced hardware but also advanced algorithms and processing. We have developed these from scratch keeping in mind the dynamic needs of our users,” said Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head, OPPO.

It’s a compact device with a movie-quality videography experience – the Reno6 series can shoot DSLR-quality videos from the smartphone. With prices starting at 29,990, you can bring home your OPPO Reno6 Series now.

