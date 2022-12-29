Journey of becoming A Quirky Naari

Malvica Saxena is the Founder of The Quirky Naari, a fashion and lifestyle startup that offers quirky and fashionable footwear and apparel to those looking for a vibe. Her brand clocked average monthly sales in just 48 hours after she pitched at Shark Tank India. As part of her MBA course in Mathura, Malvica Saxena won a business plan competition where she proposed a sustainable fashion accessories startup made out of scrap that she named Fashionista. Her professors predicted she would be an entrepreneur one day which seemed like a given because Malvica hails from a family of entrepreneurs. Born and raised in Mathura, Malvica completed her entire education in the city itself.

One of the USPs of The Quirky Naari is customization of their apparels and accessories. Ease of use and trendiness of their products make them popular among contemporary brides.

In 2018, when Malvica decided to launch ﻿The Quirky Naari﻿ with hand painted shoes, she discovered that it was not a unique idea and she had to find a USP that would make her brand stand out among existing and established players. Her research showed that brands making hand painted footwear did not focus on customisation and that could be perhaps her niche. She built an Instagram presence from scratch.

With an Instagram page that had no product pictures, Malvica used the HNHL (half now, half later) strategy and took only half the payment to cover her raw material cost. She requested the client to pay the other half, which “was her profit”. It was risky but business is about risk, right? She fulfilled the first 15-20 orders on this model. This built the brand’s credibility, elicited honest feedback, pictures from clients, and also built a product portfolio.

After that, there was no going back. The other strategy was to look for celebrity collaboration, as millennials are strongly influenced by their favorite celebrities and influencers when it comes to making a fashion statement. In the initial two-three months, when people advised her to approach celebrities for collaboration, she wondered which celeb would agree to wear painted shoes. After six months, she received a favorable reply from Dipika Kakkar’s team for sneakers that she wore in the Bigg Boss house.

A self-made woman entrepreneur from Mathura, today she is a well-known name in the market. After going through countless ups and downs she ultimately made it and is now growing her business day by day.

Of Break-Throughs And Life Taking A Brand New Turn

Shark Tank was a major breakthrough moment for Malvica Saxena & The Quirky Naari. Malvica made an appearance in Shark Tank India Season 1 episode 20. She impressed the judges with a showcase of her unique products and won 35 lakhs in exchange for 24% share of his company from Vinita Singh and Anupam Mittal.

After the episode was aired, her Instagram account saw a jump of 10,000 new followers in just 36 hours! The website crashed, and clocked their average monthly sales in just 48 hours.

That was a life turning moment for Malvica. And rest as they say is history!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.