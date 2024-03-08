Journey to Motherhood: Gynecologists' Advice for Women on International Women's Day

New Delhi (India), March 8: As we celebrate International Women's Day, let’s embark on a profound exploration into the journey of motherhood, guided by the insightful advice of gynecologists. This occasion serves as a poignant reminder of the strength, resilience, and unique experiences of women worldwide. Through the lens of medical expertise and compassionate care, gynecologists offer invaluable insights into the various stages of pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum care. Their wisdom not only empowers women but also fosters a deeper understanding of the physical, emotional, and psychological transformations that accompany the miracle of bringing new life into the world.

Dr. (Prof) Sadhana Kala, Sr. Consultant Gynecologist, Apollo Cradle Royale Hospital, New Delhi. University Topper Gold Medalist, Youngest Professor ever in any Medical College anywhere.

Exercise during pregnancy offers numerous benefits and is generally considered safe. It can alleviate common discomforts like constipation and back pain, and may even reduce the risk of complications such as gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and the need for a caesarean birth. Regular physical activity can also aid in coping with labor and promote healthy weight gain. Research shows that exercise doesn't increase the risk of miscarriage, preterm delivery, or low birth weight. Pregnant women are encouraged to engage in 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, such as brisk walking, swimming, stationary biking, or modified yoga. Dividing the exercise into 30-minute sessions, five days a week is recommended. Stomach-strengthening exercises and pelvic floor exercises are also beneficial, helping to alleviate backache and strengthen pelvic muscles. However, women with certain medical conditions or pregnancy-related complications should consult their gynecologist before starting or continuing an exercise regimen during pregnancy.

Dr. Gauri Agarwal, MD, DNB, MBBS, Founder & Director - Seeds of Innocence, New Delhi

As we commemorate International Women’s Day on the 8th of March, it’s important to recognize the pivotal role gynecologists play as advocates for women’s health and well-being. As an IVF specialist, I stand alongside my colleagues in urging women worldwide to prioritize their health through proactive measures and regular screenings. In the journey to motherhood and beyond, early detection and prevention serve as cornerstones for maintaining optimal health. Through routine body screenings and open, honest dialogues with healthcare providers, women can empower themselves to navigate their health journeys with confidence and clarity. This International Women’s Day, let us rally together to empower women to seize control of their health destinies. Let’s foster a supportive environment where seeking advice and support becomes second nature, enabling women to lead healthy, fulfilling lives.

Dr. Niveditha, a renowned Gynecologist and Fertility expert based in Chennai, boasts over 13 years of experience in her field. She holds the esteemed position of Co-Founder and Director at "The Hive," a chain of fertility hospitals in the city.

Graduating with pride from both Government Kilpauk Medical College and Madras Medical College, Dr. Niveditha is also a distinguished member of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (MRCOG). Passionate about fertility-enhancing endoscopic surgeries, Dr. Niveditha has acquired fellowships in Reproductive Medicine and Endocrinology, as well as Minimal Access Surgery (FMAS), from prestigious institutions such as the Oasis School for Human Embryology and Reproductive Medicine (OSHREM) and the World Laparoscopy Hospital. Recognized as an expert in a wide range of male and female infertility issues, including recurrent implantation failure, ovarian and endometrial PRP, endometriosis management, and fertility preservation, Dr. Niveditha is sought after by countless infertile couples. Known for her surgical expertise, thirst for knowledge, and dedication to advancing fertility treatments, Dr. Niveditha is a respected figure in her field and a trusted resource for those struggling with infertility.

Dr. Richa Singh, Medical Director, Urvara Fertility Centre (Lucknow), (MBBS, DNB OBS & GYNE), DRM (Germany), FRM (Gujarat), Hysteroscopy Specialist (Dubai), Laparoscopy Specialist (AIIMS), Delhi

Infertility poses a growing challenge for many couples today, affecting every sixth couple and significantly impacting their personal and social lives. While infertility is a treatable medical condition, raising awareness and understanding is crucial to helping couples overcome this obstacle. If a couple is unable to conceive after 12 months of unprotected intercourse, seeking consultation with an infertility specialist is recommended. A comprehensive fertility checkup, including ultrasound, blood tests, and semen analysis, can identify underlying issues and guide treatment planning. Conditions such as prolonged white discharge, PID, thyroid disorders, PCOS, and hormonal imbalances can hinder conception but can often be managed with timely intervention. Similarly, semen abnormalities can be addressed with medication, reducing the need for advanced treatments like IVF/ICSI. Embracing a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, weight management, and avoiding habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, can further improve fertility prospects. Seeking guidance from experienced fertility experts ensures timely and effective treatment, maximizing the chances of experiencing the joy of parenthood. On this Women’s Day, we acknowledge the contribution of Dr. Richa Singh who has helped so many women to brace the joy of motherhood and continuing the same

Dr. Jyoti S Bali, Medical Director - BabySoon Fertility & IVF Centre, Delhi

In today's society, women are increasingly prioritizing financial independence before starting a family, leading many to delay marriage and motherhood. However, Dr. Jyoti S Bali emphasizes the importance of understanding the biological clock for women. She explains that a girl child is born with a limited ovarian reserve, which gradually declines over time, impacting fertility as women age. To empower women on their journey to motherhood, Dr. Bali advises considering options like egg freezing before the age of 35 to preserve fertility. She stresses the significance of early investigations, including Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) tests and baseline scans, to assess ovarian reserve. However, Dr. Bali highlights that age remains the most critical factor influencing fertility. On International Women's Day, she encourages women to take proactive steps towards preserving their fertility while pursuing financial independence, empowering themselves to make informed decisions about their reproductive health.

Dr. Krushna Borkar - MBBS, M.S. OBGY FMAS (Fellowship in Minimal Invasive Surgeries) and Dr. Mona Borkar - MBBS, DGO in OBGY MUMBAI

Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecologists, Laparoscopic Surgeon, Infertility Specialists, PCOS Reversal Expert Consultants. Directors of DR BORKAR’S MOTHER CARE Maternity & Surgical Hospital, Navi Mumbai

In recognition of International Women's Day, we salute the dynamic duo, Dr. Krushna Borkar and Dr. Mona Borkar, distinguished Obstetricians, Gynaecologists, and PCOS Reversal Experts. Together, they have revolutionized the approach to Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) with their collaborative expertise and unwavering dedication to women's health. As global leaders in the field, Dr. Krushna and Dr. Mona Borkar employ a comprehensive strategy to tackle PCOS, offering cutting-edge treatments and compassionate care. Their united front addresses the multifaceted challenges women face, providing a beacon of hope for those navigating PCOS. On this International Women's Day, let's applaud the remarkable contributions of Dr. Krushna and Dr. Mona Borkar, who continue to empower women by transforming the landscape of PCOS treatment. Their commitment exemplifies the spirit of resilience and progress that defines the journey towards women's well-being. Contact details: Dr. BORKAR’S MOTHER CARE Maternity and Surgical Hospital, Ulwe. Navi Mumbai 410206. Appointment no. +91-9004583787

Dr. Mohini Soni, Specialized Gynaecologist and Obstetrician, Laproscopic Surgeon, Vasant Kunj, Delhi

Underscoring the profound journey of motherhood, we acknowledge the myriad emotions, fears, and physical changes experienced by women as they embark on this transformative path. From the initial excitement and anticipation of pregnancy to the inevitable anxieties and uncertainties that follow, navigating this complex emotional landscape requires resilience and support. Moreover, the physical transformations of pregnancy, including the growth of new life within the womb, highlight the remarkable strength and adaptability of the female body. Beyond the physical changes, the maternal journey is also shaped by evolving dynamics in relationships, both within the family unit and within society at large. As women navigate the challenges and joys of motherhood, they require understanding, validation, and support from their communities. By fostering a supportive environment that celebrates the complexities of motherhood, we empower women to embrace their roles with confidence and resilience, enriching both their personal journey and the broader fabric of society. For personalized guidance and consultation, individuals can reach out to Dr. Mohini Soni, an experienced gynecologist specializing in maternal health. To book an appointment with Dr. Mohini, Contact No. 9717931640.

Dr. Sambit Nanda, Consultant Gynacologist and Laparoscopic surgeon at Jaslok Hospital Peddar Road Mumbai.

While women's day is often celebrated by younger girls/ women and young mothers older women in their 40s-50s are often pushed into the shadows of such celebrations. When validation from society reduces as the child grows into an independent adult, society begins to make them feel their job is done. At this age, women often feel deprived of attention or a sense of withdrawal, naming conditions with socio-cultural influences like empty-nest syndrome, perimenopausal, aging, women during these times are forced to believe the purpose is completed and often neglect themselves towards health issues and mental health. It's during these times when health issues begin to rise which should be checked. For Appointment - Jaslok hospital, Phone: 022-66573014, Reception (vizita) : +91-98693 18319, drsambitnanda@gmail.com

Dr. Shalini Jain Nawal , Senior Consultant and Infertility Specialist, Arihant Hospital and Sunrise Life Care IVF Centre, Gurgaon

Dr. Shalini Jain Nawal sheds light on the vital role of IVF for cancer patients seeking to expand their families. For many cancer survivors, fertility preservation through IVF becomes their sole avenue to conceive children post-treatment. Chemotherapy and radiation therapy often compromise fertility, making pre-treatment fertility preservation imperative. Through IVF, eggs or embryos are preserved for future use, offering hope to cancer patients desiring biological children. Dr. Shalini emphasizes the importance of early fertility discussions and timely intervention before cancer treatment commences. She underscores the significance of personalized fertility counseling and tailored treatment plans to meet each patient's unique needs. As an advocate for fertility preservation, Dr. Shalini empowers cancer patients to explore fertility options and make informed decisions, offering them a ray of hope amid their challenging journey towards parenthood.

Dr. Aanchal Sablok, MS (OBG), DNB (OBG), Fellowship Fetal Medicine (FMF-UK), Consultant Fetal Medicine, Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital, Moti Nagar, New Delhi

Dr. Aanchal Sablok, working as a Fetal Medicine Consultant emphasises the critical role of preconception counseling in ensuring a healthy pregnancy journey. As a passionate advocate for women's reproductive health, she believes that adequate preparation before conception can significantly impact the well-being of both the mother and the child. Through personalized counseling sessions, Dr. Sablok addresses various aspects such as nutrition, lifestyle modifications, genetic risks, and medical history evaluation. She underscores the importance of optimizing health before conception to minimize potential risks and complications during pregnancy. Dr. Sablok encourages couples to seek preconception counseling to address any concerns, optimize fertility, and lay the foundation for a successful pregnancy journey. By providing comprehensive guidance and support, she aims to empower couples with the knowledge and resources necessary to embark on their journey to parenthood confidently.

Dr. Sreevani Karnav, Integrative Gynaecologist, PCOS Fertility Specialist

As an Integrative Gynecologist and PCOS Fertility Specialist, Dr. Sreevani empowers women struggling with PCOS-related infertility to achieve pregnancy naturally and gain permanent freedom from PCOS. Her expertise lies in holistic approaches to women's health, focusing on gynecology, reproductive endocrinology, and integrative medicine. She began her journey with a passion for women's health and fertility. Through clinical practice and research, she has honed her expertise in integrative therapies, such as nutrition and stress management, to optimize reproductive health in women with PCOS. Her greatest achievement is helping countless women reclaim control over their bodies and fulfil their dreams of motherhood through my awareness sessions. She is proud to have a community of 550+ PCOS warriors who are on their journey to safe motherhood and 60+ PCOS women enjoying healthy pregnancies. This Women's Day, let's celebrate women's strength and resilience. Dr. Sreevani Karnav urges society to support women facing fertility challenges, ensuring they have access to holistic care. Together, let's empower every woman to embrace her fertility journey with confidence and joy. Happy Women's Day!

