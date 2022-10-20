Joy Riders launches ‘Earn With Us’ affiliation program

Recently, the two-wheeler vehicle renting company, Joy Riders, based in Kota started an Affiliation Program ‘Earn With Us’. Under this program, the vehicle gets affiliated with a licence from the company while the registration and ownership remain with the owner itself. The duration of the agreement will be three years and after that, the vehicle will be given back to the owner. So that they can either resell the vehicle or further use it for personal purposes. During this tenure of 36 months where the two-wheeler vehicle will be with Joy Riders, 100 per cent of the cost of it will be paid by the company in form of monthly payouts.

In the Joy Riders’ affiliation program every kind of two-wheeler vehicle is welcomed, be it a scooty or a high-end bike or an electronic motor. Along with taking full responsibility for vehicle maintenance and giving monthly payouts, Joy Riders also gives owners the GPS access so that they can monitor the vehicles location 24*7. With all this, the owners can have access to their two-wheelers three times a month. The owners are given the liberty to choose any other vehicle from Joy Riders’ fleet which will be given without any additional cost. It is due to the exceptional service of Joy Riders that more and more people are affiliating themselves with this new program.

While talking about the Joy Riders two-wheeler 'Earn With Us' affiliation program, the founder Vipul Ratnam says, “The main purpose behind starting the 'Earn With Us' affiliation program is to give benefits to all. From the team Joy Riders to our customers, each one of us has an advantage with this. We as an emerging brand require two-wheeler vehicles and rather than buying them, we thought it will be beneficial if we take them on lease from people who are not using theirs. With this, the people also get an extra source of income and we also return their vehicle after three years so that they can further use it or sell it as per their needs. The 'Earn With Us' affiliation program is ultimately helping save resources and move towards sustainable development with still keeping customers comfort a top priority.”

While sharing about their experience with the Joy Riders 'Earn With Us' affiliation program, Benelli Bike owner, Deep Kashyap says, “Superbikes are something that fascinated me for a long time and I always wanted to own one. However, I couldn't buy one because the maintenance of these superbikes is too high and I was not going to use it for daily purposes. Then one day while looking through social media I saw an advertisement by Joy Riders that talked about some ‘earn with us’ affiliation program in which they were taking two-wheelers on rent and giving monthly payouts. After some more research, I decided to buy my dream Benelli Bike and register myself with them. Now it has been three months since my bike is with those people and they stay firm on what they claim. My vehicle is well maintained and I even get monthly payouts on time with the freedom of using it thrice a month. ”

Incepted in the year 2017 in Kota, Joy Riders now functions in Jaipur as well. The idea behind starting the company was to give middle-class people the luxury to travel freely at affordable rates, their fare starts just at INR 20 per hour. Along with good quality vehicles they also provide customers with extra preventative gear like helmets, gloves, etcetera. Being the first licensed company, they have procedures that are simple. The customers are not required to give any advanced security and minimum documentation are required. Even the vehicles they offer have a yellow number plate indicating that they are for commercial use, so no traffic permits are needed. This is in contrast to other service providers and it is what makes them one of people’s preferred service providers.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.