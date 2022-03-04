JS Atwal to drop his new single “Ha Ke Na” on 15 March

Popular singer JS Atwal has dedicated his latest single, “Ha Ke Na” to his fans who have been very patiently waiting for the song despite all of the hardships he had to face. Since his big break with the hit song, “Sharabi Teri Tor,” he’s been working tirelessly serenading the world with more songs that reflect the culture of his country and is something all other artists strive for. The upcoming single was produced by JS which will be dropping by 15th March by his own music label, “White Magic Music” and the song will feature Red Notice fame actress Brenna Marie.

Mr. Atwal said that he has had many sleepless nights during his struggle days and now he is getting the reward for his hard work to which we would say that we agree. Atwal was born and brought up in India and he only moved to the States after he faced difficulty working and scaling his art and craft back in India where he did not even have enough resources to produce his already written and composed song but after years of hard work and dedication, he has made it and he has arrived like a firecracker this time. The whole world knows about him and his fans love him from the depth of their hearts.

Atwal also said that he has always been interested in music and politics and dedicated a very large amount of time to the art of making and producing songs. He established his own record label with same intention and now that he has made it to the top, he wants to keep dropping his songs.

“Ha Ke Na” will drop on 15th March which has been sung, written and composed by JS Atwal himself and he said that it will not be a stop and he will keep dropping more songs in the future.

We really wish this song to be a major success, even more than his previous song that we absolutely loved and cherished with all our hearts. Mr Atwal who comes from a very humble background said that he will keep making songs for his fans and he wishes to push his limits and become a great artist. It is so humble of him to acknowledge that we really want more of his songs and we hope he will never disappoint us.

