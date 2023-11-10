Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad Welcomes its New Wonder: Fuji Halcyon by Realplus Homes

In the heart of Hyderabad's prestigious Jubilee Hills, a new wonder is on the horizon to redefine luxury living in the city 'FUJI Halcyon by Realplus Homes’. This extraordinary real estate project is set to impress those in pursuit of a lifestyle that combines expansive villa-sized apartments with a luxury of three-tier amenities, establishing itself as the pinnacle of sophistication and exclusivity.

Fuji Halcyon, true to its name, is a wonder that transcends the ordinary and speaks to those who seek a life that is both all-inclusive and uniquely exclusive. With its limited-edition oﬀering catering to a mere 75 privileged families, it embodies the concept of 'unlimited exclusivity for the limited’ Fuji is not just a building; it's a tribute to the remarkable individuals who call Jubilee Hills home, for like the glorious peak of Japan's Mount Fuji, it stands as a symbol of awe- inspiring grandeur and achievement.

Jubilee hills: The epitome of prestige in Hyderabad

Jubilee Hills' elevation, which surpasses the city's average, the location of Fuji Halcyon in Jubilee Hills oﬀers awe-inspiring panoramic views of the vibrant city of Hyderabad. This exclusive neighborhood is a haven for successful individuals, from entertainment moguls to business tycoons. Surrounded by opulent residences and upscale shopping, Fuji Halcyon stands as the epitome of luxury in the heart of Jubilee Hills.

No wonder it’s a wonder for it seamlessly weaves dreams into reality

Fuji Halcyon in Jubilee Hills is an epitome of exclusivity with 75 opulent homes, oﬀering an unparalleled lifestyle for the privileged few. It's not just a residence; it's a luxurious haven reserved for those who seek the ultimate in success and luxury.

Perched at 610 meters altitude, it transcends ordinary living, providing breathtaking views and a tranquil escape from daily life.

Feature Highlight

Fuji Halcyon stands out for its incredible apartment sizes of 7,500 and 10,121 square feet, ensuring unrivalled spaciousness.



The stilt lobby, towering at a remarkable 9 meters, welcomes you to a world of uber luxury and indulgence.

The property features around 72000+ SFT of life style amenities spread across Podium, Terrace & Clubhouse.

The two main traits: Eco-consciousness and environmental friendliness

Notably, Fuji Halcyon has been pre-certified with an IGBC Platinum rating, a testament to its environmentally conscious and eco-friendly design. Achieving such a rating from the Indian Green Building Council is a rare feat, underscoring Fuji's commitment to sustainability and responsible living.

Realplus Homes: A Vision of Collaboration

Fuji is crafted by Realplus homes, a company rooted in collaborative principles and a unique perspective on real estate. With global exposure and qualified leadership, they create curated works of art, prioritizing quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Realplus homes doesn't compromise; their approach ensures a hassle-free, low- maintenance lifestyle, delivering not just a way of living but a qualified way of living. Their passion is clear: Only the best will do.

Experience the life you always dreamt of and make a lifetime of memories with your loved ones, in a world of your own, at Fuji. For more details- www.realplushomes.com

TS RERA No. P02500005860

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!