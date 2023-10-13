After nearly five years of culinary innovation and a journey that started during their school days, Just Loaf American Diner has brought American cuisine to Kerala. Founded in 2018 by seven school friends in Tirur, Just Loaf has evolved into a gastronomic sensation that bridges the gap between American flavors and Kerala traditions.

A Humble Beginning and Culinary Excellence: Just Loaf's culinary journey began with a humble food truck in Tirur, and today, it stands as a symbol of culinary excellence. The dedicated team of chefs at Just Loaf has continuously pushed the boundaries of culinary artistry, introducing unique styles and techniques while blending unexpected ingredients to create dishes that leave a lasting impression.

Innovations That Define Just Loaf: One of the defining moments in Just Loaf's journey was the introduction of the Oppenheimer recipe – Loaded Fries. This innovative spirit led to the creation of the seasonal special, Inji Puli Fries, a delightful fusion of American-style French fries with Kerala's traditional Inji Puli made from tamarind and ginger. Located just 500 meters from Kozhikode Beach, the Just Loaf Outlet in Coxswain 23 offers a perfect blend of ambience and flavors. Whether it's the Texas Burger, Mac n Cheese, Nachos, or their signature hot coffee to iced Milo, every dish at Just Loaf hits the spot. The dedicated team behind Just Loaf is currently in talks with potential private investors to raise $7.35 million in a fresh round of equity funding. Their vision is to build a lifestyle brand that unites people from diverse backgrounds through the shared experience of exceptional culinary delights.

Praise from the Experts: Jennifer Close, author of "Marrying the Ketchups," seemed to write "perfectly seasoned tender steaks and creamed spinach that people dream about,” Of Just Loaf’s Tenderloin Steak that is served with mashed potatoes. Just Loaf American Diner offers a cozy yet vibrant atmosphere. The combination of authentic beverages with cosmopolitan-style Burgers and Fries creates a unique dining experience. The Thrissur branch's green accents blend harmoniously with well-chosen tables and chairs, offering a casual and elevated setting with stunning views of Thrissur Circle.

Seasonal Celebrations: With additional branches in Perinthalmanna and Kozhikode, Just Loaf continues to draw crowds during special occasions like Halloween, Onam, and Mango Festivals. The seasonal menus introduced during these celebrations provide a delightful taste of American culture infused with the beauty of Kerala. Just Loaf's dedication to innovation extends even to their dessert menu, including the Mango Pana Cotta that captures the essence of the mango season. They have even crafted a special Barbie menu to coincide with the premium show week of a movie. The exceptional service at Just Loaf is clean, professional, and attentive. Whether you're enjoying a Nutella pancake or any other dish, the staff ensures you have a memorable dining experience.

Just Loaf believes in Virginia Woolf's words, "One cannot think, love, sleep well if one hasn't dined well." That's why they are expanding beyond major cities to reach tier-2 urban centers like Bengaluru, Kochi, and Trivandrum, ensuring that everyone can savor their mouthwatering burgers and fries. For those looking to start their weekend on a delicious note, Just Loaf serves nutritious breakfasts from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. In Bengaluru, their new branch also features Daily, a specialty Coffee and Bake House brand known for its organic and fresh concepts. In conclusion, Just Loaf American Diner promises happiness in every bite, whether you're a meat-eater or a plant-based enthusiast. This highly recommended restaurant is a must-visit for all food lovers looking for a culinary adventure that transcends borders.

Founded in 2018, Just Loaf American Diner is a culinary sensation that brings American flavors to Kerala, offering a unique fusion of American cuisine and Kerala traditions. With a commitment to innovation and exceptional service, Just Loaf has become a symbol of culinary excellence and a gathering place for food enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds. As they say, "We think food as an extension of ourselves, and the Dramatic Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake is something that brings people together."

