Justice U.U. Lalit Joins K.R. Mangalam University as Eminent Jurist and Distinguished Professor

Shaping the Future: Justice Lalit’s Role at K.R. Mangalam University As an Eminent Jurist and Distinguished Professor, Justice U.U. Lalit brings extensive legal expertise, unwavering integrity, and dedication to the justice delivery system. Prof. Mehraj Uddin Mir, Chair Professor at the Moti Lal Nehru Chair, K.R. Mangalam University, highlights the significant influence that the association of Justice U.U. Lalit with School of Legal Studies, K.R. Mangalam University will have so far as quality teaching-learning and research is concerned. It motivates the students towards bar and bench, and it is expected that the participation of esteemed Justice Lalit will be a tremendous source of inspiration for the students, offering them unmatched insights into the world of law.

In a momentous development for K. R. Mangalam University, the Institution proudly welcomes the distinguished former Chief Justice of India, Hon’ble Justice U.U. Lalit, as the Eminent Jurist and Distinguished Professor at The School of Legal Studies. This prestigious addition comes as the university secures the 2nd position in Haryana, showcasing its commitment to excellence in legal education.

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit:

Brief Profile

Justice Lalit was born on 9th November 1957, in a family of leading lawyers, in Solapur, Maharashtra. His father, Shri U.R. Lalit, was an Additional Judge at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court’s and a leading senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India. Shri U.U. Lalit immediately after completing his Law degree from the Government College, Mumbai enrolled himself with Bar Council Maharashtra and Goa as an advocate in June 1983. He specialized in criminal law and in the year 1985, he shifted his practice to Delhi.

Career as an Advocate in the Supreme Court:

Justice Lalit worked very hard with commitment and dedication and demonstrated his capacity and capability and in a very short span of time earned his name and fame in the legal fraternity at the national level. He was placed on several Committees of national and international importance. He honed his expertise while working in the chambers of the Attorney General of India, Soli Sorabjee, from 1986 to 1992.

Justice Lalit in recognition of his commitment, conviction and dedication, expertise, and excellence in the field of law, was designated as Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court in April 2004.

Career as a Judge and Chief Justice:

Justice Lalit was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court directly from the Bar on August 13, 2014. He was the sixth Judge elevated directly to the Supreme Court without having served as a Judge in a lower court or High Court. He served two terms on the Supreme Court’s Legal Services Committee (SCLSC). He was also appointed as the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Service Authority (NALSA) on May 14, 2021.

Justice Lalit took over as the 49th Chief Justice of India on August 27, 2022, and served as the Chief Justice of India for 74 days. He is the second Chief Justice of India to have been directly elevated to the Supreme Court from the Bar after former Chief Justice S.M. Sikri. Justice U.U. Lalit superannuated as Chief Justice of India on November 22, 2022. In a short span of 74 days, Justice Lalit in his capacity as Chief Justice of India delivered landmark judgments on various important juristic issues and generated debates and discussion among the legal fraternity of the country.

Courses Offered at the K.R. Mangalam University:

K.R. Mangalam University is one of the youngest private Universities in the country. It was born in 2013 and in a short span of time, it has carved its space in the national canvas of Higher Education and is striving to compete at the international level. The University as on date is running a number of programmes under 11 Schools which among other include the School of Legal Studies, School of Education, School of Basic and Applied Science, School of Engineering & Technology, School of Architecture & Design, School of Medical & Allied Sciences, School of Management & Commerce, School of Journalism & Mass Communication, School of Humanities, School of Agricultural Sciences and School of Hotel Management & Catering Technology.

The School of Legal Studies at KRMU offers a range of programs, including B.B.A LL.B.

(Hons.), B.Com LL.B. (Hons.), B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. in Law.

This diverse array of courses contributes to the university’s reputation as a center of excellence in legal education.

The University family comprises a critical mass of 10000 people including students, scholars, faculty, supporting staff and alumni from across the country. The University is just like a mini India and possibility is being explored to open the windows to the international community. The dynamic leadership and pro-active management coupled friendly eco-system has pave the way to keep the pace with the digital world.

Justice Lalit and The University Fraternity:

Justice Lalit in his post retirement period, rejuvenated his passion and vigor to strengthen the ideal principles of equality, protection of the weaker sections of the society and to augment the criminal justice system to make it accessible to all the stake holders especially to the poorer sections of the society. To share his valuable thoughts on criminal justice system and also to share his wealth of knowledge and experience, he has voluntarily associated with leading Institutions at the National and International level on honorary basis, to keep the flame of knowledge burning and to transmit knowledge to the critical mass of Law Schools. A number of leading Universities at the global level have been privileged to take the advantage of the knowledge and experience of Justice U.U. Lalit and K. R. Mangalam University is one such privileged Universities in country, where students of the School of Legal Studies got a golden opportunity to interact with Justice Lalit and shall continue to get in future.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://bit.ly/4akmEvd

