JustTutors: charting the learning journey together for guaranteed improvement

Every child’s learning needs and grasping power is unique. This fact is known to all the companies for quite some time. Many companies have taken help of AI to facilitate the learning process, which is effective but has some serious chinks in its armor. While AI maps the learning chart basis the child’s performance is various assessments, it still has a long way to go to understand the underlying issue behind a child’s less than optimal performance. That is where human intellect and more so, human empathy comes into the picture. JustTutors has taken into cognizance the importance of parents and the teachers in the wholesome development of a child while designing its learning methodology which focuses on the age-old mantra of a student-teacher bonding for better results in learning. It is especially important for students studying in grades 1 to 10 as their minds are impressionable.

The whole concept of JustTutors is built on an idea to help students learn better. The idea was conceptualized by a team of educators led by Amit Gupta, Co-founder cum CEO, who is a well-known face in education. Amit used all the acquired experience delivering high quality classes in markets spanning Europe to the Americas to design a framework for delivery that becomes teacher independent despite having a lot of human touch points. Along with many experienced educators including Academic Head, Nivedita Saxena they came up with a framework termed as ACES. The underlying theme to this framework is rigorous assessment, transparent communication, active engagement with students and parents alike and standardization of delivery. There is a lot of focus on accountability means that the team is focused on giving value for every penny that they take from the customers. Student and parent feedback is taken very seriously by the team. The whole rigor for quality academic delivery is accentuated by the extensive quality audits and corrective training that happens at JustTutors. Every Teacher’s session is audited for quality to make sure they get right feedback on academic delivery. And this is not the end of it, after every session an academic review feedback is given which determines how the learning journey of the student is modulated for best results. Amit, himself, devotes a extensive amount of time to monitor the quality of sessions delivered to the students.

In a push to improve engagement, high focus has been given to technology for providing an experience that is as close to the actual face to face class. Multiple tools are being used to aid accurate visualization and better understanding for students. Individual sessions are tracked for activity graphs to help in the continuous process of improvement in learning plans.

While the technology and academic teams are doing a stellar job, the JustTutors growth engine is revving at its loudest. With close to 100-120% M-o-M growth in customer acquisition, the business team led by Rakesh Jena, who is an IIM Indore alumnus, is doing its bit to take JustTutors to newer heights every month. At a time when a lot of negativity is in the market with job cuts, JustTutors has doubled its employee strength. With 2022-23 earmarked as a breakout year for them, they plan to grow to a sales team size of 300 plus by the end of the financial year. Hiring is at full tilt for other functions as well to support the targeted growth. While growth is an essential part of their plans, the whole strategy is being built around unit economics and sustainable growth.

In a highly cluttered market where businesses come and go every year, the need of the hour is a team with an uncluttered mind focused on the single goal of improving the way students acquire knowledge… this would go a long way in providing a stable solution to after school hour academics.

PS: JustTutors is an online tutoring company that provides hyper-personalized 1 to 1 learning to K10 students in Mathematics, English and Science primarily for US, Australian, IB, British and Indian Curriculum.

