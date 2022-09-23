JY Technologies Consulting inaugurates Digital Marketing institute - H1Tags

India,23rdSeptember 2022:Value-driven digital marketing company JY Technologies Consulting Private Limited recently launched an integrated digital marketing institute H1Tags. Incepted with a vision to impart practical and experiential learning to students, H1Tags will help students to kickstart a successful career in holistic digital marketing. Keeping in mind the imperative need for industry-ready candidates, H1Tags aims to train aspirants with both practical and theoretical knowledge.

Highlighting the growing popularity of digital marketing education, Yuvraj Singh, Director of H1Tags shared, “Digitization has become a growth catalyst for varied sectors and assisted them in their sustenance journey during the pandemic. At H1Tags, we have onboarded an expert team of faculty members to provide students with integrated knowledge about the sector. Digital marketing is a booming career in India and then with a rapidly growing economy like ours it is expected to witness very significant growth.”

With an industry-relevant curriculum, H1Tags offers 50+ modules to aspirants along with a paid internship. Students will get a chance to be a part of Live projects and will be equipped to use over 280+ digital tools. In addition to paid internships, H1Tags will also provide placement opportunities to students post-course completion.

Yuvraj Singh further added, “We have partnered with leading corporates to ensure our students get utmost exposure and a successful start to their career journey.”

Key corporate partners:

The Golden Cascade

New Haryana Transport

PC Solutions

Lava Fitness

Beds Value

Twigs N Lime

MRS Enterprise

Varmaan Logistics

MVikas

Blazeproof Systems PrivateLimited

DNH IT Solutions

The modules are divided into Foundation and Masters courses. Key highlights of the courses are:

Paid internships after 1 month

100% placement assistance

20+ certifications

50+ Modules

Live projects & case studies

Free Backup Sessions

Weekly quizzes

Mock interviews

Opportunity to learn from experts

The institute is equipped with state of art infrastructure and new-age technology. With the commencement of its new batch, H1Tags is offering up to 50% scholarships to the top 5 meritorious students.

To know more, visit - http://www.h1tags.com/

For more details, visit - http://www.jydigitek.com/

For more information, contact - 7770007683, 7770007684,8988688488, 8988688288

Institute Address - FF18, First Floor, Pearls Omaxe Tower, Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi- 110034

