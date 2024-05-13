Jyotirmath Appoints Digant Sharma to Setup IT Cell and CSR Fundraising Across India

New Delhi, May 13, 2024 - Jyotirmath, under the dynamic leadership of Present Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swamishri Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati Maharaj has appointed Mr Digant Sharma to setup IT Cell and CSR Fundraising Initiatives Across Multiple States across India.

Digant Sharma, is embarking on a transformative journey aimed at revitalizing traditional education, fostering community welfare, and preserving cultural heritage. With strategic projects underway or in the pipeline across several states, the organization is poised to make a profound impact on society. Mr. Digant Sharma is a dynamic individual with a multifaceted portfolio spanning diverse industries. Currently engaged in numerous live projects, he serves as the Chairman of Torus Innotech Pvt ltd, uniting 83,000 tribal farmers across Maharashtra and Telangana. As the Founder and CEO of Small Retailer IPO, uniting 1 million small retailers across India. His commitment to social welfare is evident through his roles as Founder and President of the Undertrial Welfare Association and his leadership as Chairman of Intellipetrol Oil And Gas Pvt Ltd and Hydrocarbonix Oil And Gas Pvt Ltd, both prominent players in the oil and gas trading sector. Mr. Sharma's global footprint extends to Finland and Switzerland, where he Chairs Ophi Technologies Pvt Ltd, specializing in landfill cleaning. Additionally, he spearheads ventures in political consulting, franchise and brand expansion, coal trading, yoga and fitness, agri-tech, and game development. His illustrious past includes roles in resource mobilization, fashion, digital technology, and education, showcasing his versatility and leadership acumen.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

CA. Madan Mohan Upadhayay - CFO - Jyotirmath and Mr Prakash Upadhayay - CEO - Jyotirmath

Chhattisgarh: Empowering Tribal Communities

In Raipur and Jashpur, initiatives are underway to establish Jagadgurukulams for tribal children, providing education rooted in Vedas alongside modern curriculum. Organic farming ventures on vast lands aim to promote sustainability and agricultural self-sufficiency.

Uttar Pradesh: Nurturing Future Generations and Supporting the Elderly

From Varanasi to Meerut, Jagadgurukulams are set to provide holistic education to children, while old age homes with extensive capacities promise dignified living for seniors. Dharamshalas and temple renovations in key locations further enhance community support structures.

Uttarakhand: Enhancing Healthcare and Hospitality

The construction of modern hospitals in Joshimath and Haridwar will offer accessible healthcare to residents and pilgrims alike. Dharamshalas in Badrinath and elsewhere will ensure comfortable accommodation for spiritual seekers.

Madhya Pradesh: Educating the Youth and Caring for the Elderly

Jagadgurukulams are springing up in Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Joteshwar Narsinghpur, providing transformative education opportunities. Simultaneously, plans for extensive old age homes underscore the organization's commitment to elderly care.

Gujarat: Providing Shelter and Spiritual Solace

Dharamshalas in Ahmedabad and Bautha will cater to travelers' needs, while an old age home in Bautha ensures compassionate care for seniors. Jagadgurukulams in Dholka will shape the future of young minds.

West Bengal: Empowering Youth and Honoring the Elderly

In Kolkata, plans for Jagadgurukulams aim to empower youth with knowledge and values. Simultaneously, the construction of an old age home demonstrates reverence for the elderly.

Haryana: Fostering Education and Spiritual Growth

Jagadgurukulams in Hisar promise quality education, while a temple construction project reaffirms the organization's dedication to spiritual sanctity.

Empowering Communities Through Technology and Philanthropy

Under the guidance of Digant Sharma, an IT Cell will drive digital transformation, enhancing communication and efficiency. CSR fundraising initiatives will mobilize resources to support these noble endeavours, ensuring sustainable development and inclusive growth.

CA Madan Mohan Upadhayay brings extensive experience and exposure to the table. He is serving as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Jyotirmath. Additionally, as a faculty member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), he has participated in numerous Faculty Development Programs and provides training to newly qualified CAs and students. His expertise extends to motivational and career counseling programs at ICAI. Notably, he has held leadership positions such as Chairman of the Raipur Branch of the Central India Regional Council (CIRC) of ICAI, President of the Indirect Tax Practitioners Association in Chhattisgarh, and membership on the Audit Advisory Board of the Auditor General in Chhattisgarh State. He is also a partner at J. Shukla & Associates (Chartered Accountants) and serves as a director at Profsys Softwares Pvt. Ltd., specializing in ERP development, web designing, and mobile application development. Moreover, his contributions extend beyond finance and accounting as he holds roles in various organizations such as being a Special Invitee Member at the State Planning Commission in Chhattisgarh, State Vice President of the National Human Rights and Social Justice Commission for Chhattisgarh, and founder of several impactful NGOs including Raag Foundation, eManch Foundation, and Mission Sanatan. These initiatives focus on conserving folk music, promoting art and culture, providing online platforms and training for artists, and promoting the Sanatan religion while supporting temple priests.

Mr Prakash Upadhayay CEO of Jyotirmath say our commitment to education, welfare, and cultural preservation is poised to uplift communities and enrich lives across India. With Digant Sharma at the helm, the organization is not only building infrastructure but also fostering our 2500+ Years of Sanatan legacy of compassion, empowerment, and service to humanity.

Contact :-

Name – Mr Digant Sharma

Organisation – Jyotirmath

Mobile - +91-9769999960 , +91-9920808363

Email – fro-csr@shreejyotirmathah.org

Website - https://shreejyotirmathah.org/

Head Address – Totkacharya Guffa, Jyotirmath , Chamoli – 246443, Garhwal, Uttrakhand.

Administrative Office - B6/97 Shrividhamath, Pitambarpura Kedarghat, Varanasi, Uttarpradesh. Pin Code - 221001

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.