K Sushil - taking Fipola to new heights

A couple of years ago unorganized vendors with low-quality control and hygiene ruled the roost when it came to the meat markets.

Fipola entered with a clear vision to create a safe space where anyone could come and purchase quality meat and fish without the hassle of timings, unhygienic circumstances, quality and safety. Armed with technology and the “farm to fork” model, Fipola took the market by storm with its omnichannel presence. With a seamless experience over multiple channels, Fipola offered customers clean and premium produce at their doorstep and also a premium shopping experience with their stores located in prime landmark areas

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Omnichannel threw the market, wide open to Fipola. Despite a humble beginning with just 10 stores in Chennai, the multiple points of contact helped popularize Fipola’s services and product in a record-breaking time.

The emerging dark horse, Fipola retail offered freshly sourced meat, customized cuts, to the taste of the client with just a click on the app or call on the phone. Fresh seafood, cleaned with signature recipe cuts, along with multiple ordering options from home and doorstep delivery of the meat in ice gel packs garnered customer loyalty. Of course added to this glory was the incredible prices!

Fipola eyes at “customer delight” rather than customer service. With a hybrid platter offering, physical stores, online ordering through app and website, call centers, Fipola also invented the innovative concept of Fipola on wheels which brought the shop to the doorstep in every area of the city even the outskirts so everyone could have the opportunity to purchase

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fipola, propelled by the inherent grit and passion of the founder Mr.Sushil Kanugolu proved that technology can disrupt the market. Though the stores of course had limited access, the app and the website orders soared with 76% of customer retainer-ship. With every delivery of organic, fresh and clean meat, on time, at unbelievable prices, Fipola was leaving behind a delighted customer. Sushil hails from a family which has been into 4 decades of seafood exports. Getting the best export quality produce at reasonable prices was the biggest USP of the company from its inception.

It was not long before that fipola stores soared through the southern horizons covering Tamil Nadu, Telangana & Karnataka. Currently fipola has 61 stores and adding another 40 stores by March 2022 with 4 stores opening every week across the existing markets. With the future fundraising in process, the company is looking at expanding the overall store count from 100 to 275 by 2023 to serve the meat lovers across India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are able to expand into 61 stores, across 3 states and 7 cities in such a short time due to our focus on Customer Experience. We provide a hybrid system of both offline and online experiences. Apart from the ease and comfort of ordering through mobile, website and phone, we also understand that many meat lovers prefer the “look and touch” that physical shopping renders. So apart from stores, we have developed Fipola On Wheel concept in which that we bring the shop to you & our Fipola Grill House’ serves lipsmacking restaurant-style grilled chicken and shawarmas and provide takeaways that are "ready to eat".! This kind of our constant endeavours empathizing with our customers helps us to expand so quickly!.” Says Mr. Sushil Kanugolu, Founder & CEO of Fipola. Sushil also recalls his journey from the 1st store to possibly establishing 100 stores by March 2022, making them the largest D2C Omnichannel meat brand in India. He also thanks the 850 + employees who were instrumental in making fipola, a brand to reckon with, in the market.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.