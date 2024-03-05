K12 Schools: Enhancing Education Worldwide with Technology and Global Collaboration

New Delhi (India), March 5: K12 Schools, a leading online school founded by Mr P.K. Samal and Mr Vaibhav Shastri, the co-founder, are transforming the education landscape with its innovative approach, cutting-edge technology, global collaborations and Imparting education in 40+ countries. Committed to delivering world-class education, K12 Schools empower students with a personalised, engaging, and future-oriented learning experience.

Tailored Learning for Every Child:

One-of-a-Kind: K12 Schools is among the few Cambridge-affiliated online schools, offering a complete curriculum from Kindergarten to Grade 12, catering to students in different time zones worldwide.

K12 Schools is among the few Cambridge-affiliated online schools, offering a complete curriculum from Kindergarten to Grade 12, catering to students in different time zones worldwide.

Student Holistic Development through Clubs: K12 Schools goes beyond academics, offering a variety of extracurricular activities like counselling, yoga, music, art, and cultural exchanges to nurture well-rounded individuals.

Bridging the Gap with Technology and Expertise:

Advanced Technology: K12 Schools integrates platforms like Canvas, Metaverse, and Century, along with collaborations with IIT Bombay and other renowned institutions, to bridge the gap between traditional education and future-ready skills.

Global Collaboration: K12 Schools fosters collaborations with sports and experiential centres like ISSO, ISO, REPL, NSDE and SOA to provide a global platform for students to learn from experts and peers across the world. While working with USAIDs as a global education partner.

Hybrid Learning: K12 Schools offers a unique hybrid model, combining engaging online classes with experiential centres to create a well-rounded learning experience.

Empowering Educators and Parents:

Global Eduprenuers: K12 Schools collaborates with eduprenuers worldwide to establish experiential centres and expand its reach.

Focus on Admissions: K12 Schools provides brand visibility and support to admissions teams to attract talent from diverse backgrounds.

Transforming Lives: K12 Schools actively engages in CSR collaborations to create a positive impact on society.

Committed to Excellence:

Thousands of Students: K12 Schools empowers a growing community of learners across the globe.

Cambridge Certified Teachers: A team of highly qualified global educators delivers personalised and engaging instruction.

Global Reached: K12 Schools breaks geographical barriers, reaching students in over 40+ countries worldwide.

K12 Schools is more than just an online school; it's a community of passionate learners and educators committed to creating a future-ready generation.

