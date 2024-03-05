K12 Schools: Enhancing Education Worldwide with Technology and Global Collaboration
Committed to delivering world-class education, K12 Schools empower students with a personalised, engaging, and future-oriented learning experience
New Delhi (India), March 5: K12 Schools, a leading online school founded by Mr P.K. Samal and Mr Vaibhav Shastri, the co-founder, are transforming the education landscape with its innovative approach, cutting-edge technology, global collaborations and Imparting education in 40+ countries. Committed to delivering world-class education, K12 Schools empower students with a personalised, engaging, and future-oriented learning experience.
Tailored Learning for Every Child:
- One-of-a-Kind: K12 Schools is among the few Cambridge-affiliated online schools, offering a complete curriculum from Kindergarten to Grade 12, catering to students in different time zones worldwide.
- Impactful Teaching: Engaging classroom with Low student teacher ratio and dedicated teachers, K12 Schools ensures personalised attention and an impactful learning experience for each child.
- Student Holistic Development through Clubs: K12 Schools goes beyond academics, offering a variety of extracurricular activities like counselling, yoga, music, art, and cultural exchanges to nurture well-rounded individuals.
Bridging the Gap with Technology and Expertise:
- Advanced Technology: K12 Schools integrates platforms like Canvas, Metaverse, and Century, along with collaborations with IIT Bombay and other renowned institutions, to bridge the gap between traditional education and future-ready skills.
- Global Collaboration: K12 Schools fosters collaborations with sports and experiential centres like ISSO, ISO, REPL, NSDE and SOA to provide a global platform for students to learn from experts and peers across the world. While working with USAIDs as a global education partner.
- Hybrid Learning: K12 Schools offers a unique hybrid model, combining engaging online classes with experiential centres to create a well-rounded learning experience.
Empowering Educators and Parents:
- Global Eduprenuers: K12 Schools collaborates with eduprenuers worldwide to establish experiential centres and expand its reach.
- Focus on Admissions: K12 Schools provides brand visibility and support to admissions teams to attract talent from diverse backgrounds.
- Transforming Lives: K12 Schools actively engages in CSR collaborations to create a positive impact on society.
Committed to Excellence:
- Thousands of Students: K12 Schools empowers a growing community of learners across the globe.
- Cambridge Certified Teachers: A team of highly qualified global educators delivers personalised and engaging instruction.
- Global Reached: K12 Schools breaks geographical barriers, reaching students in over 40+ countries worldwide.
K12 Schools is more than just an online school; it's a community of passionate learners and educators committed to creating a future-ready generation.
Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.