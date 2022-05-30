K12 SCHOOLS transcending world-class schooling by Government Affiliated Boards

K12 SCHOOLS is a part of Edovu Ventures who is also the promoter of American Eduglobal Schools, a Legacy of Consortium of USA Schools having big brand sports campuses across India recently was in the news of the Times of India through ISC research that has been collecting market intelligence and data on international schools throughout the world since 1994.

K12 SCHOOLS have captured the online learning segment with a strong base across India for its distinct way of teaching and learning and extracurricular activities for overall child growth. Mr. Kashi R Balachandran, emeritus Professor of New York University and also the Chairman of Edovu ventures and Mr. PK Samal, Managing Director, Edovu Ventures, said,'' the objective of the venture is to make the Indian market the hub for the best quality monitoring Online education with a world class learning platform for the children aged 3-18 years. The most popular accreditations in British and American curriculum have made K12 online schools the most sought-after brand in online education.``

K12 ONLINE SCHOOLS will pave the way for the most innovative and globally acclaimed school education with Indian as well as popular International boards.

The key differentiator of the K12 SCHOOLS is its AI driven Learning management system that has distinctive features like Personalized Assessments of every child, Live Classes (With Recording), Child Growth and Interest monitoring, Regular Performance Updates and AI powered assessments that makes it an obvious choice over the Physical school.

21st century skills are fostered through data driven and research-based approaches. Flipped classrooms, portfolio building and student led conferences build International mindedness and growth mindset along with academic rigor. The quality of teachers and their teaching can be monitored which is never possible in offline schools.

Stronger sense of self is established through yoga, meditation and mindfulness. Learners are also engaged in community projects to nurture the social -emotional and spiritual dimension of child’s growth and development...

Our focus on Aerobic, different exercises and Drills is meant for overall Physical Growth of a child. Children are also encouraged and made aware of the benefits of Sports programs.

K12 SCHOOLS also offer co-curricular activities like Art & Craft, Drama, Dance and Music. Club activities provide a platform for collaboration and communication to build Interpersonal Skills.

K12 SCHOOLS engage students in various national and international platforms like Model United Nation, Round square, Science conferences etc. Apart from this we engage our students through daily routines and morning activities like assemblies and circle time; intra class and Inter School events are also conducted to build confidence, public speaking skills and general awareness.

STEM based learning in K12 ONLINE SCHOOLS allow investigation and inquiry along with the platform to pursue some of the best programs in astronomy, engineering and product design. Our learners are being encouraged to build projects based on Sustainable development goals to offer solutions through apps, patents and AI driven gadgets. They have already started exploring participation in National and International robotics competitions like world Lego league and WRO which will build their scientific temperament.

The roadmap for K12 SCHOOLS is to provide global quality education beyond the boundaries of villages, cities, states and countries for the masses from different walks of life where provision of good education is difficult due to many factors. Our able and qualified teachers are from different parts of the country as well as the world, skilled at delivering our robust curriculum seamlessly and effectively to children living in every nook and corner of the world with quality control and sustainable child growth.

To know more: https://www.k12onlineschools.com/

