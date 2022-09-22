K8 School to launch ‘industry mentorship’ programs for its students from 2023

India, 22nd September, 2022: In a unique move that could further differentiate it from all the other K-12 schools in India, K8 School has announced that it will now team up with experts and stalwarts from different industries and walks of life, in order to bring mentorship programs to its students. It is expected that these mentorship opportunities would further strengthen K8 School’s position in the K-12 space as a premier and distinguished school. K8 School is India’s first accredited 100% online school for Grades Nursery to 8.

In a statement released by K8 School, CEO Sharad Bhatia announced “We are transitioning towards offering a more personalized online schooling experience to all students from the coming Academic Year 2023-24. Over the last year or so, the entire template of online school education has evolved. About 12 months earlier, online schooling was more of a need. But now, it has become a choice. Our research clearly indicates that students and parents are now starting to embrace K8 School as a pound-to-pound alternative to traditional schooling, and in lots of cases, considering it as an even more powerful learning alternative. The change in opinion has come quickly and we were anticipating this all along. The natural progression would be now towards making it a more real and engaging experience that is ‘tailor-made for the particular student’.”

He further added, “We are already prepared to commence industry mentorship programs which would link students with experts and achievers from various walks of life and provide our students the opportunity to work and learn in smaller groups with these professionals. All of this, while giving students the exposure to develop multiple skills based on their choices and interests. This would be the first of its kind in India. We are ready to take the concepts of online schooling and home-schooling to completely different levels.”

When asked why are parents choosing K8 School over physical schools, Sharad Bhatia added “There are many reasons, but if I must pick one, I would say that parents who want their children to do well in studies and get more time for other activities choose us above all other schools. We offer much more than any other school can.”

K8 School has already established itself as the first-choice school for Indian parents of 3–14-year-old children. In K8 School, children are provided 2-5 hours of live teaching from Monday-Friday, with Saturdays kept as reserve days for reinforcements and revisions. Post-pandemic, lots of parents have chosen K8 School over physical K-12 school. K8 School has group-based and one-to-one learning options for the students, something that is unheard of, in physical brick-and-mortar schools.

https://k8school.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.