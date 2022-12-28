How do we define success -through achievements or fame? A contradictory question but today, the term innovation has been associated with it. Kabiir Mangghnani, 20 years old young entrepreneur from Hyderabad, is set to raise a new standard in the furniture industry. He is currently pursuing his graduation from Amity University. Kabiir had no plans recently, but he has always been fascinated with furniture designs from across the globe.

After being inspired by furniture designs so much, he wanted to study sofa-making in Milan, but due to the pandemic, he could not pursue his goals. Although he couldn't attend classes in person, his research gave him a detailed understanding of the materials used in furniture-making from Italy.

Kabiir Mangghnani - developing a new vision in the furniture industry

Having his family in the furniture business, his fascination drove him toward his dream. He gained all the required knowledge about this field of furniture and the market of Hyderabad and decided to enter this field and start his own business.

It is the 3rd generation furniture business of his family. According to him, it runs in his DNA. The idea behind his brand is to change the way people look at furniture. They are mainly concerned with how much it costs and what it looks like. According to him, people do not consider how it makes them feel or how comfortable it is. He wants to make the people of Hyderabad experience the best comfort money can buy. This makes him, indeed, unique.

Kabiir claims to have extensive knowledge in this field and is not a 'fly by night' entrepreneur. He worked hard to reach this place at such a young age by paying attention to detail and is inspired by clutter-free, sophisticated, contemporary designs.

He has always been fascinated with furniture designs from across the globe. He wants to infuse his passion into his work to deliver quality craftsmanship to his customers.

Kabiir aims to provide nothing but an absolute luxury to his customers. He is passionate about creating products that give a fresh perspective to the world of interior design and manufacturing luxury furniture in India.

He likes to experiment, as he believes life is all about experimenting with new things, taking risks, and learning from your mistakes. His creative ideas and passion for wooden furniture make him stand out from others. With his creativity, he aims to change the Indian interior industry by introducing new things that never existed before.

Only a few people can achieve what they dream of, and Kabiir is one of them. Achieving your dream goals requires sacrifices, and according to Kabiir, he is ready to make sacrifices at any cost to achieve what he desires. He is looking forward to having great success in his 20s.

Kabiir Mangghnani has achieved a lot in his life as a young entrepreneur. He believes he is learning and unlearning many things daily, making him more confident and independent. He wanted to explore and experience new things that would make him grow as an individual. He claims to have big plans for the future and is working towards achieving them. He is already an inspiration to many people who find his vision inspiring and are eager to learn more about him.

He is honoured to be recognized as an entrepreneur with extensive market knowledge, which caters to the requirements of those who want the best luxury furniture. Soon the furniture world can experience some upliftment they never dreamt of.

