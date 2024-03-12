Kabuki Khanna- Mesmerizes the crowd with her Nightingale-like voice at the Live Concert

Kabuki Khanna- A lyrical Soprano, the epitome of grace and talent, mesmerizes audience with her Nightingale- like voice, stealing hearts with every note she sings. Studied (Western Classical- Opera) from Trinity College of Music, London and been the distinction holder throughout, fueled by passion for endless exploration.

Born into a family steeped in theatre, with her father ,"Akhilesh Khanna", a renowned actor and director from the National School of Drama, She was destined for the stage. But it was her love for music that truly ignited her soul. Her performances resonate with audiences worldwide, earning her accolades and admiration wherever she goes, leaving audiences spellbound and craving more.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Her creative spirit knew no bounds. She yearned to blend the rich tapestry of Indian music traditions with the grandeur of Western Opera. And so, she became the pioneer of the Indian Opera genre- a fusion of Indian Classical, Qawali, Sufi's, Ghazal, Bollywood , with Western Classical -Opera and rock. This innovative amalgamation became her signature style, captivating audience worldwide.

Reflecting on her Journey, she shares her profound connection between singing and acting. Drawing from her father's guidance and her own theatrical experiences,she infuses her performances with depth and emotion. To her, singing is not just about hitting the right notes- it's about embodying the essence of each song, just as an actor inhabits a character.

Her versatility knows no bounds. From Opera to Ghazals, Arabic Songs, English Pop songs to Bollywood hits, Kabuki effortlessly transitions between genres, delighting fans with each performance. She sings in 13-14 foreign languages and regional languages, showcasing her mastery of vocal expressions and linguistic diversity.

Her rise to fame has been nothing short of spectacular. From prestigious festivals like the Urdu Heritage Festival organized by Delhi Government and Urdu Academy , Jashn-ae-Rekhta , Udaipur tales and Global Urdu Poetry Festival, Dubai, organized by Leading Edge Events, to captivating audiences. She continues to leave an indelible mark on the music world. Even legends like Javed Akhtar Sahab has praised her for her mesmerizing voice.

Apart from this, she launched many of her originals with Hungama ArtistAloud App, and has a huge fan base on Josh App. She won Music battles recently on both the platforms. And also got the opportunity to showcase her talent in Sa re ga ma pa 2023 and being amongst the top contestants. She has also worked as a voice pedagogist with the eminent directors in National School of Drama , Worked as a Voice coach in Delhi School of Music and runs her own Institute - "Indian Opera School of Music".

Recently, she gave a power-pack performance, one of her standout performances was at the Urdu Heritage Festival, where she mesmerized the audience with her fusion of Ghazal, Rock, Sufi with Opera. She performed Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan sahab compositions and her renditions of the songs - Saadgi to humari zara dekhiye , Sanso ke mala, Mai to Piya ,her own Arabic composition - Ya Habibi and Mirza Ghalib Ghazal- Dard se mere hai tujhko bekarai , left audience In awe. Fusion which they have never heard before.

It was as beautiful as she herself is. The way she sang shayari, and the songs were outstanding. Audience couldn't stop applauding her, throughout her performance.

Accompanied by talented musicians and her own choir, Kabuki's rendition of Mirza Ghalib's poetry, Ghazal "Dard se mere hai tujhko bekarari", left the crowd spellbound. Her ability to seamlessly blend genres is a testament to her artistic brilliance. She truly captivated the audience, leaving an unforgettable impression with her enchanting voice.

On stage, her warmth and charm captivate not just through her voice but also through her genuine connection with her audience.

While performing on the stage, she light-heartedly said, "Your applause was truly remarkable. And now I can see your attentive focus on my singing. It's truly remarkable, what else could have make my day".

But amidst the applause and accolades, she remains grounded. In every note she sings, she breathes life into the melodies, transcending barriers of language and culture.With her Nightingale voice and boundless creativity, Kabuki Khanna is a musical trailblazer, crafting a timeless legacy. Passion continues to fuel her journey, creating wonders for generations.

Gmail- kabukikhanna@gmail.com

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/kabukikhanna?igsh=dWd4bWwydmk4M2p4

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.