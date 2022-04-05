Kajal Rajput bags Brands Impact Right Choice Award 2022

Tarot Card Reader, Kajal Rajput was bestowed with the ‘Most Promising Tarot Card Reader and Spell Caster in Delhi’ Award for her awe-inspiring contribution to society at the Right Choice Awards 2022 presented by India’s top branding company, Brands Impact. The award was presented to her by the renowned Bollywood actress & Jewelry designer Neelam Kothari who was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Kajal Rajput is a certified Tarot and Akashic healer, who has changed the lives of more than ten thousand people. Her capabilities play an important role in enabling her to guide her clients to come out of harrowing experiences, decide the limits of their relationships, make breakthroughs in their careers and find happiness in every situation or circumstance of their lives.

The winners of Right Choice Awards 2022 are adjudged to have made significant achievements in achieving customer satisfaction through their dedication to achieving the highest levels of excellence in their offerings that have helped them gain an edge over their competitors. In short, RCA aims at acknowledging success, recognizing contributions, appreciating efforts, and celebrating the growth of the contributors who majorly contribute to the economic development of our nation.

On receiving the award Kajal expressed her thoughts by saying "I would like to thank Brands Impact for the recognition. The award is not just for me but also for my soul and those who guided me through this journey. This recognition fills me with the confidence to heal and guide more & more people."

Kajal's passion lies in healing people who have been through traumatic, stressful, unhealthy, and unhealed life experiences. She believes that every problem has a solution; leaving no stone unturned in helping her clients, she does everything in her capacity to find solutions to their problems whether it is related to mental health, addiction or any such problem.

Her greatest power is her intuition, she has also equipped herself with various modalities such as tarot card reading, angel therapy, healing, neuro-linguistic programming, and reiki which helps her fulfill the desire of serving the community.

Her clients include children, adults, families, and even animals. She helps them to strengthen their relationship with their mind, body and soul. Moreover, she is known for providing accurate and in-depth analyses of problems narrated by her esteemed clients and offering practical solutions for their causes. Winning the Brands Impact Right Choice Award 2022 serves as a testimony to her brilliant skills and valuable contributions.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.