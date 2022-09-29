Kalabhumi is the best fine arts and designing institute that is known as the nationwide hub for arts integration, supporting the brilliance of both aspiring and accomplished artists, and furthering the use of art to make the world a better place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kalabhumi is the best college in Delhi and the only university and institute with a topfirst Google ranking in all of the major categories.

Kalabhumi is the place where a feeling of community thrives and where people are encouraged to express their creativity. With the commitment to excellence that encourages its participants to pursue the greatest artistic criteria as individuals, while acknowledging that art is one of the pillars of a vibrant and innovative society, we want to influence the direction of art globally.

Leading national and international experts in the arts to congregate here to educate, exhibit, and showcase their work. The institute takes great satisfaction in being open and in fostering a climate that is secure, friendly, and based on respect for one another. Kalabhumi provides the techniques of drawing, sketching, painting, modern arts, miniature arts, abstract art, visual art, graphic art, animation and more…

The Founder of Kalabhumi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mr. Asgar Ali founded Kalabhumi, New Delhi. Since beginning of his career, he has established numerous artist professions in fields connected to arts, design, and architecture. He is world record holder artist, name registered limca book of records, asia book of records, india book of records, high range book of world rrecors. Currently, Kalabhumi is a very active supporter of numerous public and private, national international schools that specialize in the fine arts. Kalabhumi is also the top fine arts institute and graphic designing institute.

Mr. Asgar Ali also had the honor of receiving accolades from well-known figures for his outstanding talent and never-ending dedication. He is a renowned professional artist extraordinaire, a capable manager, a social activist, and above all, a superb educator who works hard to support and guide aspiring artists as they pursue their professions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kalabhumi's goal is to provide students the instruction and assistance in variety of fine arts, designing and graphic.

Kalabhumi fine arts college seeks to provide the most accurate and comprehensive education in the least amount of time. The mission of "Kalabhumi," a world-renowned effort, is to provide the best instruction and training in subjects, such as sketching, drawing, painting, digital arts, graphic design, and more.

What do Kalabhumi offer?

Bachelor in Fine Arts (BFA) degree course

Master in Fine Arts (MFA) degree course

Diploma courses in Fine Arts

Diploma in Applied Arts

Animation sketching

Graphic design

BFA NIFT, NATA, and NID entrance exam training

Canvas painting courses

Adope photoshop, after effects, corel draw

Visual art

Pupils from all over the world, including the US, Northern Ireland, California, Japan, as well as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttrakhand, Gujrat, and Himachal Pradesh, attend Kalabhumi to avail their fine arts diploma courses and best graphic design courses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.