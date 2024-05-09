Kalamandir launches Rishta lab-grown diamond jewellery, unveils brand campaign

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 9: Kalamandir Jewellers, India’s premier jewellery chain, has announced the launch of its latest brand campaign starring the exceptionally talented and stylish actress, Shruti Haasan.

The centrepiece of the campaign is Kalamandir Jewellers’ Rishta Diamonds, made with lab-grown diamonds, promising uncompromising quality, purity, and sustainability. The campaign showcases Kalamandir Jewellers’ commitment to elegance, sustainability, and conscious luxury, epitomised by Shruti Haasan’s grace and charm. As Kalamandir Jewellers’ brand ambassador, Shruti Haasan reflects the timeless beauty and modern sophistication the brand stands for.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Milan Shah, Director of Kalamandir Jewellers, said, “We are delighted to unveil our new campaign starring Shruti Haasan. Her unparalleled talent and distinctive style perfectly complement our brand. With this campaign, we aim to create awareness about lab-grown diamonds, which are becoming very popular, both in India and globally. We are redefining luxury by offering our customers exquisite lab-grown diamonds that are not only stunning but also environmentally responsible.”

Speaking about the campaign, Shruti Haasan said, “It is my pleasure to be associated with Kalamandir Jewellers, a brand that shares my values of authenticity and innovation. The Rishta Lab-Grown Diamonds perfectly showcase the beauty of ethical luxury, and I am proud to be a part of this journey towards conscious and responsible glamour.”

Rishta Lab-Grown Diamonds represent a shift towards sustainable luxury, offering today’s modern customers the opportunity to indulge in exquisite jewellery crafted with responsibly sourced materials. Each diamond is 100% certified and comes with a lifetime buyback guarantee, ensuring both quality and peace of mind for jewellery buyers.

Kalamandir Jewellers invites patrons to explore the stunning Rishta Diamonds featuring Shruti Haasan and elevate their style with confidence and responsibility. Kalamandir Jewellers, which had humble beginnings at a 200 sq ft store in Kosamba town of Surat district in 1986, has emerged as one of India’s leading jewellery chains with showrooms in showrooms across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vapi, Bharuch, and Kosamba and at the airport in Surat, Chennai, Varanasi, Udaipur, and Vadodara.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.