Kalgidhar Society Baru Sahib Listed on the BSE Social Stock Exchange; Earns Best NGO Award

The Kalgidhar Society, Baru Sahib, known for its commitment to social welfare, is now on the BSE Social Stock Exchange (BSE SSE). This milestone highlights The Kalgidhar Society's commitment. It is the first NPO of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to join the BSE SSE, underscoring its commitment to positively influencing society.

The Kalgidhar Society was founded on selfless service and holistic development. It has been a beacon of hope and change, serving the community for decades with unwavering determination as Society works in diverse areas, including education, women's empowerment and livelihood, healthcare, drug-addiction rehabilitation, and disaster management.

The Kalgidhar Society has also recently been awarded the "Best NGO Award" at the SMX Network CSR Leadership Awards held in New Delhi. This testifies to the organization's unwavering commitment and steadfast efforts to uplift rural India's education and healthcare standards. The Kalgidhar Society has positively impacted the lives of the underprivileged in Rural India.

The award, presented at the CSR Leadership Awards by SMX Network, highlights the society's exemplary contributions to social welfare and development.

The Kalgidhar Society's diverse array of initiatives has consistently yielded positive results across multiple sectors:

1. Education: The society runs 129 low-cost schools and 2 universities, providing holistic education in the rural areas of North India to the underprivileged. 70,000 students are studying in these educational institutions, and 28,096 are studying for FREE/Aided. These institutions have empowered thousands of students with the knowledge and skills to pursue their dreams and contribute to society.

2. Women's Empowerment and Livelihood: Recognizing the importance of women's empowerment, The Kalgidhar Society has initiated a program to uplift women in rural and marginalized communities. Akal Institute of Rural Women Empowerment (AIRWE) is a residential program by The Kalgidhar Society for underprivileged young women from remote areas in North India. After completing their education, the girls are provided with jobs in its schools.

3. Healthcare: The Kalgidhar Societyhas established a Charitable Hospital that provides accessible and affordable medical services to underserved populations. The hospital is a multifaceted 100-bed hospital based in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh. The hospital also organizes different medical camps in the rural areas of North India. These efforts have played a crucial role in improving communities' overall health and well-being.

4. Drug-Addiction Rehabilitation: Addressing the pressing issue of drug-addiction, the society has set up 3 drug de- addiction and rehabilitation centers and support networks to assist individuals in overcoming addiction and reintegrating into society as productive members.

5. Disaster Management: The Society has been at the forefront of disaster relief and management, providing timely assistance during natural calamities and emergencies. During Punjab Floods 2023, The Kalgidhar Society's Akal Relief Team worked on the mission of Rebuilding Punjab. The volunteers not only rescued the affected but provided them with essentials, organized medical camps, sprayed medicines to prevent diseases, and now also rebuilt the damaged houses of the people.

The registration of The Kalgidhar Society on the BSE Social Stock Exchange represents a significant step forward in philanthropy and impact investing in India.

