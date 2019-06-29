Kalpataru Avana in Parel promises to be an epitome of luxury

Rarely do we see buildings that are pure architectural marvels, and when we do, we can’t help but be in awe of them.

Kalpataru Avana, an ongoing luxury project in Mumbai’s Parel, promises you a living experience unlike any other.

In fact, this residential project goes beyond the boundaries of luxury.

On a par with luxurious developments such as the One Madison Park in New York and the Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong, Kalpataru Avana’s slender structure stands 684 ft. (208.5m) tall. The residential floors begin 97 feet above ground level, thereby giving you the opportunity to be at home with some of the finest views in the city.

Surrounded by a wide expanse of trees and the Arabian Sea on both east and west, Avana will give you a living experience that’s second to none.

Kalpataru Avana is being designed by the best minds. Hafeez Contractor, who is India’s ace architect and a proud recipient of the Padma Bhushan, is the principal architect.

Bangkok-based Orbit Design Studio—which is the name behind iconic buildings such as the St. Regis in Bangkok and the Bang in Dubai—is the façade consultant for Kalpataru Avana.

The landscape design at Kalpataru Avana is being led by Singapore-based Burega Farnell, which is the name behind exotic destinations such as Ananda in the Himalayas and The Grand Palace Hotel, Abu Dhabi.

Together, these legends are engineering a structure that will provide a state-of-the-art living environment. It will also be safe, intelligent, and sustainable.

Here’s a glimpse.

In the lap of luxury

At Kalpataru Avana, luxury won’t stop at the meticulous detailing. It will go a step further to enhance every aspect of your living experience and spoil you with lavishness.

The palatial three- and four-bedroom homes at Avana will be such that you get to enjoy the highest levels of comfort and luxury ( Kalpataru )

The palatial three- and four-bedroom homes at Avana will be such that you get to enjoy the highest levels of comfort and luxury. The 12’10” floor-to-floor height, coupled with floor-to-ceiling windows, will add a sense of space and grandeur. You will also enjoy plenty of natural light and ventilation.

There will be only two apartments on every floor, serviced by five high-speed elevators. All this will ensure that you get full privacy.

At home with the greens

At Kalpataru Avana, when you will look out of your window, a lush green carpet will unfurl for you. The wide expanse of greens will be a treat for your eyes and a feast for your senses. Every apartment will be accompanied with a 6-feet-wide deck overlooking the greens and the sea. The complex itself is being designed with over 200 trees and designer sky gardens to keep pollution at bay.

The project comes equipped with an infinity-edge swimming pool. ( Kalpataru )

The project will come with common amenities spread across an area of over 50,000 square feet. These will include a fully-equipped clubhouse, a rooftop party hall, a gymnasium, an infinity-edge temperature-controlled swimming pool, an open air Jacuzzi and splash pad, a jogging track, a play area for children, and an amphitheatre, among other things.

Thus, Kalpataru Avana is a “quiet statement of sophistication and exclusiveness that’s appreciated only by a select few”.

What’s more, you can now book this exclusive property under the 5:95 bank subvention scheme at no extra cost. The scheme allows you to pay just 5% plus taxes in the beginning and the rest only after possession.

This offer is a part of the Kalpataru Premier Fest—a golden home-buying opportunity provided by the most trusted real estate brand.

Established in 1969, Kalpataru Limited is one of the leading real estate companies in India. To know more about Kalpataru Avana, please click here.

So, go ahead and make a poised statement in the Mumbai skyline!

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 16:42 IST