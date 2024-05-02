Kana Labs Collaborates with SK Telecom for Next-Level Crypto Wallet Functionality

Kana Labs, a leading Web3/blockchain infrastructure and tooling solutions provider, is thrilled to announce its partnership with South Korean telecommunications giant SK Telecom (SKT). This strategic collaboration aims to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of cryptocurrency transactions in South Korea's burgeoning crypto market.

As part of the partnership, SKT will integrate Kana Labs' widget and cross-chain aggregator SDK into its popular crypto wallet, "T Wallet." This integration will empower T Wallet users to seamlessly swap tokens across nine different chains, bridging EVM and non-EVM backgrounds directly within their wallets.

South Korea is facing rapid growth of cryptocurrency adoption as evidenced by a survey report that says crypto assets account for 70% of all reported overseas assets as per South Korea's National Tax Service in late 2023. Leveraging its extensive client base, SKT aims to capitalize on this trend by providing users with uninhibited access to blockchain-based applications through “T Wallet”, facilitating the storage and management of crypto assets directly on mobile devices.

SK Telecom has been working with several leading players in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space to ensure that it offers its customers with highest standards of service and product offering. It has partnered with Aptos Labs and Atomrigs Labs to expand T Wallet's reach, offering users easy access to customer-favorite dApps and DeFi services.

Kana Labs' integration with T Wallet simplifies complex cross-chain and multi-chain token transfers and swaps, aligning with its mission to make Web3 accessible to all users, regardless of experience level. By enabling users to swap tokens across different chains in a single on-chain transaction, Kana Labs ensures optimal rates and transaction times, enhancing the overall user experience.

This collaboration underscores Kana Labs' commitment to democratizing DeFi and Web3 technology. With this strategic partnership, SKT and Kana Labs are poised to revolutionize cryptocurrency transactions in South Korea, providing users with unprecedented convenience and accessibility in managing their digital assets.

