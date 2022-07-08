Kanan International launches the KNOW YOUR SCORE (KYS) facility

India, 8th July 2022:Kanan International, a globally renowned foreign education consultancy, announces the launch of an ed-tech initiative, Know Your Score (KYS). The initiative is mainly an IELTS mock-test facility helping candidates to check their level of preparation and providing them with the right environment and the accurate pressure that they would feel while appearing for the IELTS examination.

Headquartered in Vadodara, Kanan International paved its way under the mentorship of Mr. Manish Shah and Mrs. Sonal Shah. The high ambitions of the founders in providing the required services to their clients with utmost faith have turned the company into a globally renowned foreign education consultancy. The combined initiatives and efforts of the Founder and Managing Director, Mr. Manish Shah and Co-Founder Mrs. Sonal Shah have taken Kanan International to an unprecedented level.

Mr. Manish has been immensely influential in establishing numerous business platforms and initiatives. He had a perceptive vision while developing the Know Your Score Ed-tech initiative. The one-of-a-kind mock-test facility simulates real competitive examinations such as IELTS, PTE, GRE, GMAT, SAT and TOEFL- iBT. The sole purpose of bringing forward such an initiative is to benefit students by providing them with real-world testing environments. Moreover, the Know Your Score facility recreates everything, including thetest room, test engine, test content, and test delivery. This operating system is provided to students for a very nominal fee of INR 500, regardless of whether the student is enrolled with Kanan International or not.

Know Your Score (KYS) is acquiring recognition among students as it is helping students in identifying their strengths and weaknesses. This system of conducting examinations has been successful in boosting students’ confidence, making them overcome their nervousness and anxiety before appearing for their actual exams. The KYS test guides students by giving them actual feedback from designated mentors, IELTS before experiencing IELTS, and beating exam fear.

The Know Your Score examination initiative of Kanan International evaluates the current standing in the IELTS Academic Test. This test is beneficial for two sets of people: first, those who are not sure whether they should join coaching classes for IELTS preparation and enrollment in this examination will help them in making their decision; and second, people who are confident to appear for the IELTS exam and are opting for the KYS to check their preparation. The KYS test is offered on a simulated test engine and the difficulty level of the questions is the same as the real-time IELTS examination. This results in the accurate prediction of the status of an aspirant before appearing for the IELTS examination. IELTS aspirants can appear for the KYS test sitting at home through their devices or even in computer labs as well. The results for the Know Your Score are updated within 24 hours of completing the test.

Kanan International, apart from its Know Your Score initiative, has numerous business platforms, one of them being the ‘Kanan Suite’. These allow the company’s administration department to function more efficiently and ensure students enjoy learning online at their own convenience. The company also offers a variety of services namely: Kanan Coaching, Kanan Event, Kanan Program Search, Kanan Connect, Kanan Psychometric, Kanan Finance, Kanan VAS, and Kanan Ticketing which make the students’ journey of studying in abroad smooth and hassle-free.

Kanan Co. has successfully served over 60,000 students, planning to commence their study abroad by providing them with necessary mentorship and guidance along with authentic content for competitive examinations such as IELTS (A/GT), TOEFL- iBT, PTE, SAT, GRE, and GMAT. More than 6000 students receive coaching classes from the company every year.

Kanan International has a broader scope than just merely coaching. The company is India’s leading EdTech company in the foreign education industry, delivering coaching services, counselling, college and university applications, visa applications, and vital post-visa-related services to students and their parents; everything is available under one roof. Apart from the main services, the ancillary services of Kanan Co. include education loans; travel insurance; international sim cards; foreign exchange remittance; pre-departure seminars; and dependent services.

Currently, Kanan Co. is operating in 18 largest cities of India, stretching its arms across 24 fully operational branches across the country. Trust, transparency and time-bound services are the key objectives that the company looks forward to. Over 420 employees working in the company ensure that everyone is happy and satisfied with the services of the company: be it students, clients, stakeholders, or well-wishers. Kanan International’s direct tie-up with more than 600 colleges and universities around the world has created an opportunity for more than 10,000 students to study abroad each year.

Kanan International considers itself to be the best advisor and guide for students. The company is committed to leaving no stone unturned when it comes to helping students in reaching their goals. As rightly quoted by the founder and Managing Director of Kanan International, Mr. Manish Shah, “Kanan International believes increating passionate hearts and fearless minds. Once a student enters the premises, he or she will be directed and fostered forever.”

Overall, the company is dignified as a complete ecosystem filled with opportunities for studying abroad and it is determined to continue upholding the company’s dignity and goodwill in the same way as it is in the near future as well.

To know more about the Know Your Score test, visit: https://www.kanan.co/

