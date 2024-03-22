KangaMoon (KANG), Aptos (APT) and Maker (MKR) in the Cryptocurrency Market 2024

Maker (MKR) made waves among Web3 circles after the crypto saw performance of 308.2% during the past year, cementing itself as a dominant force in the industry. Moreover, the Aptos (APT) price has also experienced a substantial performance as it recorded a value of 55% in the past month.

Despite their success, by far the most significant performance was seen by KangaMoon (KANG) as it not only saw a performance of 180% but it also recorded over $2.3 million. Today, let’s discuss the price performance of all three to determine which are the best DeFi coins

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Aptos (APT)

Aptos (APT) is experiencing a significant performance as of recently, especially as its value not only recorded a performance of 55% in the past 30 days but it has also recorded a performance of 21.8% in the past two weeks. Moreover, the price of Aptos performed well by 14.5% in the past week.

Overall, the Aptos crypto during this time-frame went from a low point of $12.64 to a maximum value of $15.49.

Maker (MKR)

Maker (MKR) has also displayed a massive level of bullishness on the charts as its price recorded 308.2% in the year-to-date (YTD) time-range. Moreover, during the past month, the Maker price has performed well by 35.2%, and during the past week it was recorded at 11.5%.

During this limited time-frame, the Maker crypto gone from a low point of $2,482.12 to its highest point of value at $3,293.18.

KangaMoon (KANG)

KangaMoon (KANG) is a DeFi coin which has gained a significant level of attention from traders following its most recent price performance of 180%.

While in its cryptocurrency ICO period, the KangaMoon project has recorded over $2.3 million and is on its path towards recording $3 million by end of March. Some of the key aspects that are making the KANG crypto appealing is its focus on a community-driven approach, coupled with Social-Fi elements.

Even during the presale period, anyone can engage in various social media channels, such as X (Twitter) and they will be rewarded in the form of KANG tokens.

Summary

Aptos and Maker have experienced substantial performance on the charts and at this rate are primed to see further performance. Yet most of the attention has gone towards the upcoming presale-stage project KangaMoon, and at this rate, it could appeal to potentially millions of investors on a global scale and can be seen as one of the best DeFi coins to jump into in 2024.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.